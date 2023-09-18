All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United after a confident win in London.

Leeds United are back to winning ways after a confident performance against Millwall away from home.

The Whites made the of the seaondon looking for only their second win of the season, and they got it, with new signing Joel Piroe starring, scoring twice, with Georginio Rutter also on target. Attention now turns to a mid-week clash with Hull City, and Daniel Farke’s men will want to back up the weekend’s performance as they look to prove their promotion credentials.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Spence blow

Leeds have confirmed that loan signing Djed Spence will miss around eight weeks of action with an injury he sustained ahead of Sunday’s trip to Millwall.

“Leeds United defender Djed Spence picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training last week, and following scans, we can confirm he has damaged his lateral collateral ligament,” the statement read.

“The injury is not expected to require surgery and we expect Djed to return to play within eight weeks. We wish Djed a speedy recovery.”

Rutter ‘fix’

Georginio Rutter has delivered an exciting verdict on a new Leeds feature following a recent conversation fix and now a big boost for his Whites.

Leeds lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory saw Daniel Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten. For the second away game running, United’s new front two pairing of Rutter and Joel Piroe both got themselves on the scoresheet as a Piroe brace was followed by a thumping Rutter strike nine minutes from time.

The triumph followed a frustrating goalless draw at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break, after which Rutter revealed that he and Piroe had a conversation about playing closer together.

The fix was then put into practice at Millwall, resulting in another impressive display from a partnership that Rutter has declared can still get better, especially following the big Whites boost of three points at Millwall.

Assessing the new Whites feature of his strike partnership with summer signing Piroe, Rutter told LUTV: “We speak every day and for the last game against Sheffield we spoke because we weren’t closer and today it was better. I know for the future it can be better. Now it is really good, but I know it can be even better.”

Duo speak

Leeds stars have sent messages to supporters after impressing at The Den on the Championship’s return last weekend.

Powerful defenderJoe Rodon, who is on loan in Yorkshire from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, shared a message with fans following his impressive performance. Speaking via the club’s official X account, Rodon said: “Incredible support today and important three points! Onto the next!”

During the Millwall clash, there was one moment in particular that might have had fans talking and that was the Rutter celebration after the third goal. After pouncing on a Dan James cross following a break, the 21-year-old finished emphatically and proceeded to do an odd little jump in celebration.