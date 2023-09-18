Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star delivers exciting verdict on new Whites feature and reveals conversation fix

Georginio Rutter has delivered an exciting verdict on a new Leeds United feature following a recent conversation fix and now a big boost for his Whites.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Leeds lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory saw Daniel Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten. For the second away game running, United’s new front two pairing of Rutter and Joel Piroe both got themselves on the scoresheet as a Piroe brace was followed by a thumping Rutter strike nine minutes from time.

The triumph followed a frustrating goalless draw at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break, after which Rutter revealed that he and Piroe had a conversation about playing closer together.

The fix was then put into practice at Millwall, resulting in another impressive display from a partnership that Rutter has declared can still get better, especially following the big Whites boost of three points at Millwall.

WHITES BOOST: Hailed by Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter, above, pictured after putting the Whites 3-0 up in Sunday's Championship triumph at Millwall. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.
Assessing the new Whites feature of his strike partnership with summer signing Piroe, Rutter told LUTV: "We speak every day and for the last game against Sheffield we spoke because we weren't closer and today it was better. I know for the future it can be better. Now it is really good, but I know it can be even better."

Hailing the big boost that winning at The Den would provide to his side, Rutter reasoned: “It's a good day for the team and three points makes the team more confident. We are happy.

"When you come here, it's difficult to make a goal and to not concede and we won three zero so I think it's a very good performance from the team.

"You need to be clever with your feet because if you are too offensive then afterwards you are tired and you need to make a balance. We played well with this and that's it."

