Leeds United stars sent messages to supporters after impressing at The Den on the Championship’s return last weekend.

Leeds United made it four matches unbeaten in the Championship with an emphatic away win at Millwall over the weekend.

A notoriously-difficult and physical ground to visit, The Den didn't faze Daniel Farke 's side, who took just 15 minutes to open the scoring through Joel Piroe. The Dutchman was at it again 15 minutes before full-time with Georginio Rutter adding a third for good measure.

The Whites goalscorers will take the plaudits in the convincing victory, but it was a gutsy performance all over the pitch from Leeds United - the sort supporters have been waiting to see under Farke this season.

Indeed, it was defender Joe Rodon who was singled out for praise by the boss after the game. Farke said: "The whole team [were important]. I wouldn't speak too much about just one player because it was also important that our offensive players did their job, they had pressure on the build-up they also came back [to defend].

"Also our last row, Joe [Rodon] belongs to our last row, he had to be there with many clearances, was an aerial threat, even with a little cut under his eyebrow, he was willing to go [on], so he showed warrior mentality and that’s exactly what you need if you want to be successful at such a tough place – I think he was excellent today."

The powerful defender, who is on loan in Yorkshire from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, also shared his own message with fans following his impressive performance. Speaking via the club's official X account, Rodon said: "Incredible support today and important three points! Onto the next!"

During the Millwall clash, there was one moment in particular that might have had fans talking and that was the Rutter celebration after the third goal. After pouncing on a Dan James cross following a break, the 21-year-old finished emphatically and proceeded to do an odd little jump in celebration.