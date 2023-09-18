New Leeds United signing suffers major injury set-back as star sidelined for 10 games
One of Leeds United’s summer arrivals is not expected to recover from injury until mid-November
Leeds United have confirmed summer signing Djed Spence is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks with a knee injury.
Two international breaks in October and November should mean the full-back will miss just 10 games of the Championship campaign, with the eight-week absence running until mid-November.
The player joined on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on August 30 and made his debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on September 2.
Manager Daniel Farke revealed ahead of Sunday’s 3-0 win over Millwall that Spence would miss the fixture with a knee problem.
Although his injury will keep him out for around two months, it is not anticipated at this stage the player will need surgery.
A Leeds statement has confirmed: “Leeds United defender Djed Spence picked up a knee injury following a challenge in training last week, and following scans, we can confirm he has damaged his lateral collateral ligament.
“The injury is not expected to require surgery and we expect Djed to return to play within eight weeks. We wish Djed a speedy recovery.”
The Whites made it consecutive away wins with victory at Millwall on Sunday. Joel Piroe bagged a brace before Georginio Rutter sealed the victory with an emphatic strike in front of the travelling supporters.
Leeds are back in action on Wednesday night as they travel to Yorkshire rivals Hull City before hosting Watford at Elland Road on Saturday. A trip to Southampton awaits to end the month before home clashes with QPR and Bristol City ahead of the October international break.
Spence is expected to miss all of those fixtures, as well as games against Norwich City, Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle. His first game back could be at Rotherham United on November 25 after the final international break of the calendar year.