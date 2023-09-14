Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Really engaged' - Leeds United man makes special visit to hospital after winning national award

Wales winger Daniel James visited the Beckett Wing of St James’ University Hospital with the Leeds United Foundation this week after the organisation received a silver award in the NHS’s Recondition the Nation scheme.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
The Whites winger sat out this month’s international break with a slight adductor issue but is in line to return to Daniel Farke’s first-team squad in the coming weeks.

During his time away from the treatment room, James visited St James’ University Hospital in Leeds where he engaged with patients and staff following receipt of a Recondition the Nation Silver Award.

A Leeds United statement on Thursday read: “The Leeds United winger was on hand to meet with a group of elderly patients, who are all based on the Beckett Wing and overcoming recent illnesses or injuries, with nowhere else to go to receive the treatment and care they require to recover.

Dan James engages with a patient at the Leeds United Foundation charity event (Pic: Leeds United)Dan James engages with a patient at the Leeds United Foundation charity event (Pic: Leeds United)
"During the visit, the Wales international got involved in one of their weekly sessions with the club’s official charity, which is a series of seated exercises that helps to speed up recovery times whilst also building resilience, increasing their social interaction, and improving their mental health and wellbeing.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust representative Helen Pease said: “Dan was absolutely brilliant with the patients, he was really engaged and chatting to everybody, and you could see that the patients loved having somebody else joining in their session with them, encouraging them and engaging them in conversation."

Recondition the Nation is a scheme which aims to help reduce functional loss for patients, particularly the elderly. The silver award received by the Trust ‘recognises colleagues' contributions to the National Reconditioning Games, which enable organisations to demonstrate the creative ways in which they promote physical activity and functional and emotional wellbeing.’

“It’s been great to come along and interact with everyone and to see everyone with a smile on their face,” James said. “It is nice for me to see a bit of a different environment and get the chance to know them all. It was great to see what they’re doing here and how great the session was, everyone seemed to thoroughly enjoy it which was brilliant.”

