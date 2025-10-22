The West Ham boss has assessed his side’s struggles and the challenge of facing Leeds United at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuno Espirito Santo has demanded his West Ham side harness the disappointment of Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford when they face Leeds United on Friday.

West Ham’s miserable start to the season continued earlier this week as Brentford inflicted a fourth consecutive home defeat on their hosts. The Hammers have just four points from eight games, enough to leave them 19th and in serious early relegation trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the form of Friday’s Elland Road visitors, Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted he didn’t enjoy the manner of Monday’s game at the London Stadium as it means West Ham will be more ‘on it’ in a bid to bounce back. And his opposite number Espirito Santo expects a response in West Yorkshire.

“We still have problems, and we didn't play well enough on Monday,” Espirito Santo said. “We have to improve, and that has to come from the players, in terms of their own games, and then as a team we have to get better too.

“I was frustrated on Monday, because I thought we started well. Then we weren't able to sustain that, so I was disappointed. There are many factors and reasons for that. Brentford adjusted well, and gave us problems. And then we rushed and showed anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to realise what our main objectives are. First, tactical things. Also, togetherness, unity and the bond. Being strong as individuals. We must translate the frustration from Monday into being better on Friday.

“I felt the players were rushing their decisions. I see them every day, and know how good they are. We need the players to play their game. It's a long-term problem, and we need to solve it. We move on to Leeds now, and we'll try to improve.”

West Ham injury confirmed as Nuno assesses Leeds United challenge

Espirito Santo reiterated that he will be without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, having virtually confirmed the injury news after Monday’s defeat to Brentford. The Greek defender came on at half-time but was forced off on 85 minutes with an injury, eventually having to be carried down the tunnel on a medical cart.

“Dinos [Mavropanos] is injured,” he said. “He came off and he now has a scan to see the injury he has. I don't know exactly how long he'll be out, but he'll be missing on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both sides dropping down the table following weekend results, Friday’s meeting at Elland Road becomes even more important. Leeds and West Ham will likely be fighting to survive come May and so the chance to keep a direct rival down while taking points of your own cannot be missed.

Farke’s side have largely been well worth their eight points, while many would argue they deserved more against the likes of Burnley, Bournemouth and Fulham at least. Only Tottenham Hotspur have managed to leave West Yorkshire with all three points so far and Espirito Santo understands the size of the task at hand.

“It is going to be a very tough game,” the Hammers boss admitted. “They're a good team, and it's going to be a tough environment.”