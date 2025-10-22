Leeds United summer signing Anton Stach has struggled for form in recent weeks.

Leeds United summer signing Anton Stach has been hampered by a couple of minor injuries in recent weeks according to Daniel Farke.

The German midfielder made a £17m move to Elland Road from Hoffenheim in the summer after a patient pursuit by the Whites. Stach's highlight of the season so far undoubtedly came at Wolves when he scored a sublime free-kick and added an assist for Noah Okafor. Since then however he has struggled to hit the same heights.

Against both Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley the 6ft 4ins midfielder was withdrawn midway through the second half having failed to make a significant impact on the ball. What's more, Stach let his man go to present a free header for Burnley's opener and was one of a number of players who did not react quickly enough to close down the shooter for the second Clarets goal.

Farke admits that the 26-year-old hasn't been at his best in the last two outings. "Overall he has delivered over the course of the first games a really good performance for us," said Farke. "Top signing for us, crucial. I would agree the last two games were perhaps not on the top, top level that he had shown before."

But the manager has revealed that Stach has not been at 100 per cent of late and believes that once he is fully fit it will allow him to play with greater freedom.

"It was also a bit due to playing with a broken finger and also a problem with his body," said Farke. "If you have two or three problems then you're more concentrated on yourself than playing with freedom and enjoying yourself. I think you could tell this about him.

“They weren't poor performances but not on the top level as before. It'll be good for him to get rid of these problems with his finger and ribs. Hopefully then he'll keep going with delivering top performances. This week having a bit of time to recover was good for him, hopefully he can step up."