Daniel Farke provided an update on his Leeds United squad on Thursday.

Leeds United have been struck by illness and face late decisions on the fitness of several key players for the West Ham United game.

The Hammers visit Elland Road on Friday night in a crunch game at the bottom end of the Premier League table. Leeds sit four points clear of West Ham going into the clash but have failed to win in three straight outings.

Daniel Farke is facing late fitness assessments for a number of key players, though he's hopeful of welcoming Noah Okafor back into the squad.

Willy Gnonto was unavailable for the visit to Burnley having undergone minor surgery during the international break. The Italian international, who had just recovered from a calf problem, needed a hernia operation and was expected back in team training this week. His fellow wide player Okafor was another absentee at Turf Moor with a groin issue.

"In personnel terms we have to take some late decisions, we have a few problems in the offence in terms of availability," said Farke. "Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto are making some good progress but were not able to complete the whole team training this week so far. We'll take some late decisions. Perhaps a bit more realistic for Noah to be involved, he wasn't out for as long as Willy."

Farke also has potential issues further back. Captain Ethan Ampadu and central defender Pascal Struijk are among those struggling.

"A few struggling with illnesses," said Farke. "Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk missed team training today, so question marks about their availability. We'll see who will be available and who we will pick."

Leeds have welcomed Harry Gray back to team training this week as the teenager celebrates signing his first professional contract with the club.