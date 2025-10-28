Much had been made of Leeds United’s summer recruitment plans as Daniel Farke’s squad was bolstered by the arrival of several powerful additions in preparation for the return to the Premier League.

Some suspected Leeds would try to impose their physical approach on opposition as they looked to make their mark on their opponents and give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

However, what has played out has been something very different and the Whites appear to be one of the best behaved sides across the top flight and their tally of yellow cards and red cards is far exceeded by the vast majority of the other 19 clubs in the Premier League this season.

With a tough looking trip to Brighton and Hove Albion lying in wait this weekend, we take a look at the latest Premier League fair play table.

Your next Leeds United read: Premier League confirm referee decision for Brighton vs Leeds United

1 . Chelsea 18 yellow cards, 3 red cards | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Brighton and Hove Albion 24 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . AFC Bournemouth 23 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Everton 22 yellow cards, 0 red cards | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Crystal Palace 18 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 yellow cards, 1 red card | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales