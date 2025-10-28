Premier League's dirtiest teams - where Leeds United, Everton and Liverpool sit in this table

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 19:00 GMT

How dirty are Leeds United compared to their rivals across the Premier League?

Much had been made of Leeds United’s summer recruitment plans as Daniel Farke’s squad was bolstered by the arrival of several powerful additions in preparation for the return to the Premier League.

Some suspected Leeds would try to impose their physical approach on opposition as they looked to make their mark on their opponents and give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

However, what has played out has been something very different and the Whites appear to be one of the best behaved sides across the top flight and their tally of yellow cards and red cards is far exceeded by the vast majority of the other 19 clubs in the Premier League this season.

With a tough looking trip to Brighton and Hove Albion lying in wait this weekend, we take a look at the latest Premier League fair play table.

18 yellow cards, 3 red cards

1. Chelsea

18 yellow cards, 3 red cards | AFP via Getty Images

24 yellow cards, 0 red cards

2. Brighton and Hove Albion

24 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images

23 yellow cards, 0 red cards

3. AFC Bournemouth

23 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images

22 yellow cards, 0 red cards

4. Everton

22 yellow cards, 0 red cards | AFP via Getty Images

18 yellow cards, 0 red cards

5. Crystal Palace

18 yellow cards, 0 red cards | Getty Images

15 yellow cards, 1 red card

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers

15 yellow cards, 1 red card | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

