Leeds United were linked with the veteran defender earlier this week.

Reported Leeds United target Vladimir Coufal is looking ahead to a ‘new chapter’ after playing his final home game for West Ham’s on Sunday.

Coufal was one of two West Ham summer exits picked to start Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium, just a few days after it was confirmed he would leave the east London club when his contract expires this summer. The 32-year-old spent five years as a Hammer and has played 178 games so far, winning the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Czech Republic international Coufal is expected to continue his career in England and talkSPORT reported earlier this week on interest from Elland Road, with Leeds said to be ‘tracking’ the veteran right-back ahead of a possible free transfer this summer. It remains to be seen where the defender ends up beyond this season but ahead of his final game in front of a home crowd at West Ham, he penned a heartfelt letter reflecting on his imminent exit.

In a message published on the club’s website, Coufal wrote: “It is a very sad moment for me because I am leaving something that I love so much and I was afraid of this day since I started to feel that it is coming… I knew that once this time would come but I could not even imagine how emotional it would be for me and my family. Now it is here and my time in this Club has come to the end.

“I came here five years ago and didn’t know what to expect – a new country, new league, new life. I can say with all honesty in my heart that I enjoyed every minute of being at West Ham and wearing the Claret and Blue shirt was always the biggest honour for me. I am taking a lot of unforgettable memories with me and will never forget how it is to be part of West Ham.

“Now it is time for a new chapter. It is time to say goodbye. Tomorrow I will play at London Stadium for the last time. I will be forever blowing bubbles till I fade and die. Thank you for everything.”

As things stand, it appears likely Coufal will be back at the London Stadium next season with a trio of League teams already linked to the veteran defender. Alongside Leeds, Everton are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation as their manager, David Moyes, knows the full-back well from his Europa Conference League title-winning spell at West Ham.

The talkSPORT report on Coufal’s future also detailed a number of January bids from Fulham, whose own right-back Kenny Tete is also out of contract this summer. Those in charge at Craven Cottage could reignite interest in the Hammers legend if the opportunity presents itself.

Leeds’ reported interest comes amid growing uncertainty within their own full-back ranks, with senior pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram both set to leave as free agents this summer. The club published its retained list on Saturday and while Josuha Guilavogui’s exit was confirmed, talks are ongoing with the aforementioned pair.

