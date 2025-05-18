Junior Firpo issued a message soon after Leeds United exits were confirmed.

Leeds submitted their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon which provided updates on Firpo and Sam Byram who are both out of contract this summer.

Leeds revealed that both players were in discussions with the club as part of a retained list which confirmed that popular midfielder Josuha Guilavogui would be leaving.

Former French international midfielder Guilavogui joined Leeds as a free-agent signing last October, signing a one-year deal at a time when the Whites were particularly short on centre midfield options.

Guilavogui made 16 Championship appearances from the bench in United’s promotion winning campaign as champions as well as bagging starts in two FA Cup games.

The 34-yeard-old has regularly been praised by boss Daniel Farke and several of his teammates who have always had very warm words to say about the midfielder’s character and general presence.

That theme again continued on Saturday evening as Firpo featured among several Whites players sending messages to Guilavogui upon his departure.

Taking to his Instagram story, Firpo hailed Guilavogui as a ‘person of light’, writing: “Josh, I’ll miss you, in Spain we call people like you: “Persona de Luz”. This is what you mean to me. God bless you and your family. Love you Jefe.”