The former Leeds United sporting director sacked a fourth manager in two years at Sevilla on Sunday.

Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta has been forced to defend his recent transfer dealings at Sevilla after a run of poor results saw head coach Javier García Pimienta sacked.

Pimienta’s post became untenable following a run of four straight defeats, with Friday’s 1-0 loss at Carlos Corberan’s Valencia proving to be the final straw as Sevilla dropped to 14th in La Liga. But frustration remains in southern Spain and much of it has been aimed towards the board, with Orta far from immune.

Fans inside Sevilla’s Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan chanted for Orta to ‘get out’ of their club during a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in February, a reaction to perceived failings during a January transfer window in which only Ruben Vargas and Akor Adams arrived for a combined eight million euros. The former Leeds chief has been in post through four transfer windows now and overseen a gradual decline in results, with scrutiny aimed his way during Monday’s unveiling of Joaquín Caparros as head coach for a fourth stint.

"I'm working with objectives set for me by the club,” Orta insisted, as quoted by Futbol Fantasy, when quizzed on his squad building efforts. “The incoming coach [Caparros], who knows the squad very well, has highlighted its level. The outgoing coach has also highlighted the level of the squad. We've had some real misfortunes with injuries, with the reinforcements in the winter transfer window, with - in truth - very bad luck.

Ex-Leeds United chief Victor Orta under fire at Sevilla

“But one of the objectives set by the president and the board of directors was to rejuvenate the squad and reduce the salary, which was practically 50 per cent. And to improve on the results of the previous season. We haven't improved as we had hoped... I think that, in the grand scheme of things, we have to acknowledge a lot of mistakes I've made.

“But I've also followed the guidelines outlined with the board, for that reconstruction and for that formula of trying to improve. I think this squad hasn't reached its ceiling. I think there are players who are progressing. We've received offers for practically 80-90 million euros (£68-77m) in this January transfer window. I think there are people and players who are growing. And the incoming coach... that's another thing that, when we've analysed the squad, he's pointed out and emphasized to me, because he himself sees it too.”

Following Pimienta’s exit on Sunday, Orta has now sacked four managers since returning to southern Spain less than two years ago, with transfer business doing little to bank him any credit. Sevilla sold 14 players last summer and brought in just over £27m but the debt-ridden club were forced to buy on the cheap, with six of 10 arrivals signed as free agents.

Among them was former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who was more recently released by Leicester City. Orta took the plunge to try and rejuvenate the Nigerian’s career but nine appearances brought zero goals and he was publicly criticised by the Sevilla transfer chief before a January loan switch to Middlesbrough.

"A mistake I made, a very serious one,” Orta admitted of the decision to sign Iheanacho. “I also want to clarify that the first two strikers were brought in as complements, to be practically the third striker, because there was a starter like Youssef [En-Nesyri] and a striker who later appeared, like Isaac [Romero]. But it's clear that betting on Kelechi this season has been a mistake, and we will analyse why we made it—and we are doing so now.”

