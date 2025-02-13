Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has been told to leave Sevilla by the club's supporters following the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chants were directed at the Sevilla sporting director during the club's 4-1 home defeat by Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last weekend.

Fans in La Tribuna Gol Norte were pictured singing: 'Orta vete ya', which directly translates in English to, 'Orta get out'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sevilla currently sit 13th in LaLiga, adding Ruben Vargas and Akor Adams for an estimated combined sum of 8 million Euros during the January window. Club legend Jesus Navas recently retired at the end of 2024, while World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel returned to Argentina, joining River Plate. Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Valentin Barco also had his loan deal terminated after an unsuccessful first half of the season.

Similarly, Sevilla bid farewell to Kelechi Iheanacho who joined Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season, after only a few months at the club, having been signed from Leicester City by Orta last summer. The sporting director spoke publicly about his disappointment in the level of the Nigerian striker's performances since arriving in LaLiga. Iheanacho ultimately left for the Riverside Stadium earlier this month without a Sevilla goal to his name.

Additionally, Orta has hired and fired three managers since becoming Sevilla's sporting director less than two years ago. His first appointment, Diego Alonso, lasted only two months in the role before Quique Sanchez Flores spent just over six months at the helm. His contract was mutually terminated at the end of last season as Sevilla finished 14th, missing out on European football. Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta is the current head coach but has won just seven league games this season as Sevilla sit six points above the relegation zone.

The ex-Leeds chief divided opinion at Elland Road, lauded by some sections of the fanbase for his scouting and recruitment of young, lesser-known players such as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Raphinha, as well as landing revered head coach Marcelo Bielsa. However, Orta was responsible for some of Leeds' poorer signings during the club's most recent Premier League era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On occasion, the Spaniard also clashed with fans and opposition coaches from his vantage point in the directors' box at Elland Road, which was not always well-received by United supporters.

Sentiment amongst those in the Andalusian city is not in Orta's favour at present but he remains in post and is likely to be until the end of the current season.