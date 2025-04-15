Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have enjoyed recent success dipping into the German transfer market.

Leeds United appear to be stepping up their summer transfer plans with reports of interest in Borussia Monchengladbach captain Julian Weigl.

The Whites are within touching distance of a Premier League return following Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Preston North End, with Sheffield United’s defeat at Plymouth opening up a five-point gap with four games to go. Promotion, if indeed it does happen, is expected to be the catalyst for a busy summer in which 49ers Enterprises recruit with the aim of cementing a top-flight spot long-term.

Reinforcements will be needed across the squad and now Sky Germany reports on interest in defensive midfielder Weigl, who is captain at Daniel Farke’s former side Monchengladbach. The 29-year-old has been at Borussia Park since 2022, having initially been signed on loan from Benfica by the now-Leeds boss before a €7million release clause was triggered one month before the German’s sacking.

Daniel Farke ‘interested’ in signing Julian Weigl for Leeds United

Farke is now reportedly keen to reunite with Weigl at Elland Road, with Sky Germany claiming there is ‘interest’ in the midfielder, whose positive relationship with his former boss has remained. As of yet, the report adds, there have been no ‘concrete talks’ and with a contract running until 2028, the German international would be ‘very expensive’

Weigl’s influence at Gladbach has only grown since Farke swapped Westphalia for West Yorkshire, with the midfielder playing more league minutes than any teammate in the almost two full campaigns since. Gerardo Seoane’s side are currently seventh and retain hope of qualifying for Europe.

But despite the prospect of European football at Gladbach, Sky Germany add that Weigl’s main career goal is to play in the Premier League and, barring disaster between now and May, Leeds could offer that opportunity. And Farke is clearly still a fan of the midfielder he signed almost three years ago.

“Julian is a great footballer and person,” Farke recently told Transfermarkt of Weigl when quizzed on reported interest. “He could enrich many teams with his qualities. However, my focus at this stage of the season is entirely on our current squad and getting the best out of the team.”

Who is Julian Weigl?

Leeds’ apparent affinity with the German transfer market should be no surprise, given they have enjoyed great success with the recent signings of Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka, but it means fans might not be overly aware of the players their club is targeting. Weigl has spent almost his entire career in Germany and is primarily a right-footed defensive midfielder who can also play centre-back.

He rose through the ranks as a technically gifted youngster at 1860 Munich before a breakout campaign caught the eye of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who eventually got their man in 2015. The midfielder spent five years at Dortmund and developed under now England boss Thomas Tuchel, eventually playing 171 games across all competitions before a big-money £17m move to Benfica.

After two years as a regular starter for Benfica, Weigl joined Farke’s Gladbach on loan before eventually signing permanently in May 2023, a month before the now-Leeds boss was sacked. Gladbach’s captain also has six caps for the German national team, having debuted in 2016.

