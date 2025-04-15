Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon's stunning strike in Leeds United's win over Preston North End was a 'special' one that ended a period of personal tribulation.

His eighth of the season for Leeds brought to a close a streak of nine games without a goal. It was preceded by an assist in the 1-0 win at Middlesborough and then proceded by a sublime cross for Jayden Bogle's goal to make it 2-1 against Preston, as Solomon's recent struggle for end product came to a spectacular and decisive end. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee now boasts nine Championship assists to go with his goals and he considers himself unfortunate not to have added to that tally lately.

"There were a few games that I was really unlucky I think with some goals," he said. "You know the game against QPR it was an own goal and then Millwall was also an goal so I had a period where I couldn't get goals or assists but I didn't want to let it go into into my head. And I know my job. I know what I need to do sometimes, even when I don't score assist. I want to perform the best way I can, and to solve the game and to calm the game down when needed and to create chances, so it's not all about the goals and assists in my opinion, even though I'm an attacking playerand I need to provide it. When it doesn't happen I'm okay with it, but when it does I'm happy."

Tottenham Hostpur injury hell

He was especially happy to get on the scoresheet in the exact manner that put Leeds ahead so early in the game on Saturday, because it was one of his favourite tricks and one that had been denied him by a season-ending 2023/24 knee injury sustained at Spurs. Cutting in from the left onto his right foot, Solomon likes to curl the ball for the far corner of the net. Leeds fans know all too well of the Israli international's special move because he pulled it off spectacularly against the Whites in an FA Cup win for Fulham two seasons ago.

"[The goal against Preston] was special and I tell you why because before my injury, my big injury at Tottenham, I used to score many goals like this, at Fulham and for Shakhtar Donetsk as well," he said. "Since I came back, with this leg that was injured, I couldn't score this type of goal. So I was really happy about this, that it finally came."

His assist for Bogle's goal, a superb left-footed cross from the byline, was another routine that he favours. "I always try to give it my left foot, to cut to the left and to try to smash it like also in the last game against Middlesbrough and in another few games, so I'm happy it [Bogle's finish] went in," he added.

Elland Road atmosphere

Despite Solomon's stellar performance and further chances created by him on the left, Leeds held just a one-goal lead going into the latter stages of the game, when goals elsewhere began to filter through. Sheffield United were pegged back at Plymouth Argyle and then went behind to the league's bottom side and that reverberated through the atmosphere at Elland Road. Solomon enjoyed playing amid the chaos.

"It's amazing," he said. "You know, we always talk about it, that when we are in the lead then the fans, they're all celebrating and cheering, and they pushus forward. It gives you more motivation, and it gives you more energy. And yeah, Ellen Road is a special stadium, special atmosphere. And when the fans are buzzing like today it's an amazing feeling."