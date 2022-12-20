Argentina and France brought the World Cup to a dramatic ending at the weekend, after over a month of some of the most entertaining football ever to be seen on the international stage. As Lionel Messi lifted the trophy for the first time, the focus for Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League turned to the return of club action.

It is only ten days after the World Cup came to a close in Qatar - and a week after the Whites’ final friendly against Monaco - that Jesse Marsch’s side will host Manchester City in their first league match since the dramatic 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month. Leeds could welcome the return of Kalvin Phillips to Elland Road, while the visitors are also likely to be without a number of key players following the World Cup.

Football fans also have the highly anticipated January transfer window to look forward to, with Leeds able to delve into the month-long market from next weekend (Jan 1) as they continue to be linked with a number of players. Here are the latest headlines in the run up to the Premier League and the transfer window.

Orta makes £40m prediction

Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta has opened up on Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi’s fantastic World Cup campaign as he continues to be linked with a move to Elland Road ahead of the transfer window. The 22-year-old only joined Angers from third tier French club US Avranches last summer but Orta revealed that the Whites had been scouting him for two years prior to his success in Qatar - however, the Spaniard has suggested Ounahi could be a ‘one-hit wonder’.

Speaking on Radio Marca, Orta said: “Even my president wrote to me. Where was he that we didn’t see him?’ He has been the revelation player. We’ve known him for two seasons. Regarding his season at Angers, I was surprised by just one thing: the physical level. He used to be more of a trotón [Spanish word used to describe a more languid, less dynamic player]. But the emotion [of a World Cup]: does he feel the same when he puts on the Angers shirt as when he knows that his whole country is behind him? All that makes us contextualise performances. I don’t want to talk about Totò Schillaci, [El-Hadji] Diouf and all those one-hit-wonder players who excelled at a World Cup or European Championship but then their careers weren’t the same.”

Leeds United’s Victor Orta.

Foden offers Elland Road verdict

Manchester City star Phil Foden has heaped praise on Elland Road ahead of his side’s trip to Yorkshire after Christmas. Leeds have endured a lot of inconsistency during the first half of the season but the brilliant support from the home fans has been an ever present advantage at Elland Road, with the atmosphere certainly not going unnoticed by players and staff. Ahead of next week’s clash in Yorkshire, Foden has offered his verdict on United’s support and has dubbed the Elland Road atmosphere ‘scary’ but ‘special’.

“It can be scary, definitely,” Foden told Amazon Prime Video. ““They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create. It’s good for the Premier League as well, to have atmospheres like this. The fans make it such a special stadium. You definitely have to be on your best game to play there and get a result.”

Marsch surprises fans

Leeds United began their festive Stadium Tours this week and those who snapped up tickets for Monday’s events were treated to an early Christmas surprise. Fans were able to get their eyes on various memorabilia in the flesh during the tour before they were shown to the dressing rooms before being welcomed by Jesse Marsch and his assistant, Rene Maric. The fans were able to chat with the coaches, get autographs and pictures and ask questions ahead of the Premier League’s long awaited return.