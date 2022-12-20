Leeds United v Monaco injury news as seven ruled out and three doubts

Leeds United are back in action tomorrow evening (Wednesday) when they take part in their final friendly before returning to competitive action. The Whites pulled off an impressive win over Real Sociedad last time out, and they will next test themselves against a Monaco side pushing for European qualification in Ligue 1.

Jesse Marsch will want to see his side pick up more match sharpness, especially given the outing comes exactly a week before his side’s Premier League clash with champions Manchester City.

Ahead of the clash with Monaco, Marsch knows he will be without Patrick Bamford, who remains sidelined after groin surgery. Meanwhile, Illan Meslier is set to miss out due to illness. Those players will join Stuart Dallas, Archie Gray and Luis Sinisterra in missing out.

Diego Llorente is questionable as he works his way back from hand surgery, while Crysencio Summerville is a serious doubt following an ankle injury, and this one may come a little too soon for him. The same could be said of Junior Firpo, who is also a doubt.

Monaco come into this one off the back of two draws, forcing stalemates against Fiorentina and Sevilla in friendlies. Former Sevilla frontman Wissam Ben-Yedder has been Monaco’s stand-out man this season, scoring 10 times in 21 outings across all competitions.

The French side are currently sixth in Ligue 1, three points off the top four, though they went into the break on the back of a 3-2 defeat to fourth placed Marseille, a defeat that could come in costly at some point.