While Bielsa has not publicly congratulated the Argentine players on their World Cup triumph, quotes from his time as Leeds boss reflecting on Los Albiceleste’s 2021 Copa America title provide a window into the revered coach’s likely emotions in light of his nation’s triumph.

'What did you feel when you saw Messi lifting the Copa America with Argentina as a former Argentina manager and as an Argentinian?' Bielsa was asked in the summer of 2021.

"A great joy for everyone,” he began. “For him, everything that he persevered, endured, fought, waited and triumphed. It's a countercultural message. Because as you know, we live in the culture of the immediate and Messi, for not having won, suffered all types of attacks.

ATHENS, Greece: Argentine's coach Marcelo Bielso celebrates at the Olympic Stadium in Athens 28 August 2004 after the Olympic men's football final Paraguay's vs Argentine of the 2004 Olympic Games. Argentina won the Olympic Games football gold medal here on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Paraguay. (L is Argentine's Nicolas Medina). AFP PHOTO ANTONIO SCORZA (Photo credit should read ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images)

"So I was happy for him. Happy for his teammates who honoured him, happy for the coaching staff. I was happy for the Argentine people who are so in need of being able to be happy about something. So I was very proud. I felt very represented, I felt part of it. I was genuinely very glad.”

The streets of Buenos Aires have been decked in blue and white since the final whistle on Sunday, crowds congregating around The Obelisco de Buenos Aires, a monument to the city and the nation.

Argentina’s squad are expected back from Qatar very soon and will be welcomed as heroes, having won their third World Cup and a first since Diego Maradona’s victory in 1986.