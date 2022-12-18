'Special stadium' - Man City star hails 'big team' Leeds United and Elland Road fans ahead of restart
Manchester City and England attacker Phil Foden has dubbed Elland Road a ‘special stadium’ ahead of the Premier League champions’ visit to the ground in ten days’ time
City visit West Yorkshire looking to secure maximum points and gain ground on table-topping Arsenal as the Premier League resumes later this month. Meanwhile Leeds aim to build on recent victories over Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth by earning a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s champions.
The two teams face off on December 28, the second time Guardiola and Jesse Marsch have been in opposing dugouts at Elland Road this calendar year. Last time out, City’s 4-0 win versus the Whites was marred by a horror injury to Stuart Dallas, who suffered a femoral fracture and remains sidelined.
Ahead of this month’s game, City and England star Phil Foden has offered his verdict on the atmosphere at Elland Road while speaking with Amazon Prime Video Sport.
“It can be scary, definitely,” Foden says with a chuckle. “They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.”
"It’s good for the Premier League as well, to have atmospheres like this. The fans make it such a special stadium. You definitely have to be on your best game to play there and get a result,” he added.
Leeds will be hoping an intimidating atmosphere welcomes the star-studded Man City cast in just under ten days’ time, which includes former Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Leeds-born forward Erling Haaland, currently on course for the Premier League Golden Boot, despite it being the Norwegian’s first season in English football.
City first face a Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie versus Liverpool before arriving at Elland Road on December 28, meanwhile Leeds have scheduled a friendly against Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in their bid to prepare for City’s visit.