City visit West Yorkshire looking to secure maximum points and gain ground on table-topping Arsenal as the Premier League resumes later this month. Meanwhile Leeds aim to build on recent victories over Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth by earning a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s champions.

The two teams face off on December 28, the second time Guardiola and Jesse Marsch have been in opposing dugouts at Elland Road this calendar year. Last time out, City’s 4-0 win versus the Whites was marred by a horror injury to Stuart Dallas, who suffered a femoral fracture and remains sidelined.

Ahead of this month’s game, City and England star Phil Foden has offered his verdict on the atmosphere at Elland Road while speaking with Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus celebrate for Manchester City last season as Pep Guardiola's side ran out 4-0 winners at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“It can be scary, definitely,” Foden says with a chuckle. “They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.”

"It’s good for the Premier League as well, to have atmospheres like this. The fans make it such a special stadium. You definitely have to be on your best game to play there and get a result,” he added.

Leeds will be hoping an intimidating atmosphere welcomes the star-studded Man City cast in just under ten days’ time, which includes former Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Leeds-born forward Erling Haaland, currently on course for the Premier League Golden Boot, despite it being the Norwegian’s first season in English football.