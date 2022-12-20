Manchester City players featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar more than any other Premier League team

Pep Guardiola’s side represented their countries more than any other Premier League team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, accumulating 4,543 minutes on the pitch. In total, 15 City players made appearances at the Finals with nine of those featuring for 300-or-more minutes.

The rapid turnaround between Sunday’s final and the resumption of the domestic football calendar is expected to play a part for teams, especially those who had multiple players competing in the latter rounds of the tournament.

City’s Kevin de Bruyne was eliminated at the group stage with Belgium, but the likes of Julian Alvarez, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Rodri and Manuel Akanji all played major roles as their countries made it to the knockout rounds. Guardiola’s men also face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup before their next Premier League encounter at Elland Road on December 28.

Here is a breakdown of how many minutes each Premier League team’s players featured for at the FIFA World Cup.

1. Manchester City - 4,543 minutes

2. Tottenham Hotspur - 3,639 minutes

3. Manchester United - 3,407 minutes

4. Chelsea - 3,338 minutes