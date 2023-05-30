Leeds United are now in the process of coming to terms with their relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites will play in the Championship next season following a campaign to forget. Leeds went through three managers and while they just about managed to take the fight to the last day, they rarely looked as though they would fight their way out of trouble. The club must now plan for a season in the second tier, and there are likely to be departures aplenty this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Interest ramps up in defender

Leeds are likely to offload Cody Drameh this summer despite the defender likely having the opportunity to play next season.

Drameh has been forced to be very patient when it comes to first team opportunities, and he now looks likely to give up on Leeds and step above them. Drameh spent this season on loan with Luton Town, and it should come as no surprise that the Hatters are said to want to keep hold of their loan star after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The Express are also reporting that there is interest from another newly promoted side in Burnley ahead of talks beginning with Luton.

Kristensen addresses future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasmus Kristensen has been speaking about his future following Leeds’ relegation.

“First of all, there is an evaluation of all players in the club,” he told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“It’s a new situation for Leeds United, so first of all we have to find out who will be here. If someone points to me, I’m ready. I have a long contract left and it may well be that it was not what I had imagined. I must be the first to say that it was not.

“The realities are such that we have to play in the Championship next season, and I intend to stand by the realities until I - if I - am introduced to some new ones. That is probably the best answer I can give now.”

Starlet makes Wales jump

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites snapped up Charlie Crew from Cardiff City this year on a six-figure fee. Leeds recognised the youngster’s potential and paid a significant fee for his services as they continue to improve their youth ranks. It seems their eye for talent has paid off, too, with Crew’s ability already being recognised high up on the international stage.