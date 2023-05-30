One of Leeds United’s brightest young stars is already performing well above his age grade at international level.

The Whites snapped up Charlie Crew from Cardiff City this year on a six-figure fee. Leeds recognised the youngster’s potential and paid a significant fee for his services as they continue to improve their youth ranks. It seems their eye for talent has paid off, too, with Crew’s ability already being recognised high up on the international stage.

Despite being just 16 years of age, Crew, who is a midfielder, has been called up by Wales - or Cymru as they now like to be known - under-21s for the upcoming internationals.

The squad call-up is for June’s under-21s Euro qualifier against Denmark, and Crew has made the squad along with a number of notable talents, including Chelsea’s Ed Beach, Manchester United’s Charlie Savage, and Cardiff City’s first-team star Rubin Colwill. Crew has already represented Wales at under-17s level, and he has regularly represented Leeds at under-18s level.

Crew joined Leeds on a two-year contract, largely playing as a defensive midfielder during his career so far. He will now make the step up to the final international level before the senior level, and it shouuld be a fine opportunity for the youngster to learn from more senior players.