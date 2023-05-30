Leeds United are in need of a serious squad rebuild this summer with a significant number of departures expected following their Premier League relegation.

There are players who plainly have no future at Elland Road, others whose price tag or wage make their departures almost inevitable and those whose position at the club will be heavily debated before any decisions are reached.

Although the club find themselves in a period of stasis due to the uncertain nature of the ownership picture and a 49ers Enterprises takeover that is yet to be agreed, it is still possible to try and predict what will happen with a small number of players. Rodrigo, for instance, is one of the best bets to say goodbye after three up-and-down seasons at Leeds. A 2020 record signing for around £27m, the ex-Spanish international suffered from injury problems and difficulties finding a natural home in Marcelo Bielsa’s system. He did, however, find relatively profilic goalscoring form in a poor side this season and were it not for his goals then relegation would have been confirmed much earlier. Player of the Season, if there were to be one, would go to him. The forward’s wage, coupled with the value he will retain thanks to those 13 Premier League goals, makes it highly likely that he has played his last game for the club now that they are once again a Championship outfit.

There were sufficient noises about a summer move for Robin Koch even while survival was a going concern to suggest he will soon be off, prioritising his German national team dream and seeking a top-flight club in England or beyond. Junior Firpo’s time at the club is surely coming to an end as well given how poorly things have worked out for the left-back since coming to Elland Road in 2021.

Ultimately, though, everything carries the caveat that until the takeover is sorted then we don’t know who is going to come in and shape the squad, who will manage it and how players will fit into their plans. In the meantime, here’s the YEP’s early predictions, based on a mixture of what we’re hearing and common sense, for who could stay and who could go this summer.

Joel Robles The Spaniard is out of contract this summer. The way he took pictures with his family on the pitch before Sunday's game suggests at the very least he's entirely unsure of his Leeds future, but you could see him remaining for the Championship. Likeliest of the keeper trio to stay.

Illan Meslier Like Koch, there have already been exit noises. He has big ambitions, he has big potential and he's very young. Expect suitors and expect Leeds to seriously consider selling him to bring in necessary transfer cash. Expect him to depart, in all likelihood. A big fee is still possible given his 2026 contract.

Kristoffer Klaesson Brought in to be number two to Meslier, he has never really challenged for the number one spot and then lost his place in the pecking order to Robles. His struggles at U21 level did not go unnoticed. Given how it has panned out, an exit would be no surprise. Needs to go get football somewhere and start again.

Luke Ayling Has another year at Leeds on his contract, would be effective in the Championship and would keep some experience in the squad. Whether he remains the number one at right-back, however, is up for debate. At some point Leeds need to find their future right-back and start to move on from the 31-year-old.