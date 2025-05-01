Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United fans were quick to notice something strange regarding the Premier League club's social media post.

Tottenham Hotspur caught the attention of Leeds United fans on Wednesday evening after a social media post that looked awfully familiar in some aspects.

Spurs have spent this week gearing up for their Europa League semi-final clash against Bodo/Glimt, with the first-leg to kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening before they head to Norway next week. It’s been a disappointing campaign overall for Ange Postecoglou’s side but they have a great chance of making it to the final in Bilbao to hopefully end a 17-year trophy drought.

Postecoglou’s decision to rotate heavily in the Premier League would suggest all his eggs are in the Europa League basket and anticipation is building ahead of their semi-final clash, with the club’s official X account posting a brief aerial video of their stadium. In the clip, fans can be heard singing ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ but it is the caption that piqued Leeds' interest.

In both the video and text section of the X post, they wrote: “Marching in. Together”. And of course Leeds fans quickly picked up how similar it is to the title of their world-famous song, ‘Marching On Together’, with plenty pointing it out in the posts comment section.

@JuceeRob wrote: “What is this lmao? #lufc — another club trying to be us”.

@LUFCxRobbo96 wrote: “Don't think that's how it goes lads...”

@retro_leeds wrote: “You've had a mare here lads.”

@monopequena wrote: “Well this is awkward…. #ALAW”.

@reallordgreen wrote: “They argued with me that they’re bigger than Leeds Now they’re trying to copy us”.

@Thorpy796 wrote: “Take Archie, then take our anthem / club motto?”

@martincanning12 wrote: “You wanna be Leeds?”

Could Archie Gray be on his way to a major trophy?

A lot of Leeds fans will have a vested interest in Spurs’ Europa League prospects, given it could see Archie Gray claim major silverware in only his second campaign of senior football. The 19-year-old left West Yorkshire for North London in a £40million deal last summer, having suffered play-off heartbreak at Wembley, and has been excellent down south.

Injury issues mean Gray has spent much of his debut campaign at Spurs in central defence, but the teenager has stood strong during a difficult season and impressed. Leeds will welcome him back to Elland Road next season and if his defensive spell continues, there could even be a battle against younger brother Harry.

The 16-year-old made his first-team debut off the bench last week as Leeds thumped Stoke City 6-0, a result which eventually sealed promotion following Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley. Gray was back on under-21 duty in the week and spoke to LUTV of his ambitions for the next 12 months.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s been a good week to be honest,” he said of all the celebratory scenes after the U21s’ cup triumph. “I just want more, I want to keep scoring goals but hopefully [in the] first-team and next year prove myself.”

