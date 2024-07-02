Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United say everyone at the club is ‘heartbroken’ but insist Archie Gray’s £40m sale to Tottenham Hotspur will improve their automatic promotion chances.

The Whites have confirmed the deal this morning after Spurs met a clause in Gray’s contract that became active when last season’s promotion push ended in Wembley play-off heartbreak. Gray initially looked close to a move to Aston Villa late last week before Brentford moved into pole position and Gray completed a medical. But Leeds pulled the plug on the deal with the Bees over payment schedule disagreements and Spurs then swooped to sign the 18-year-old.

A club statement said: “Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt. Gray progressed through the ranks of the Academy at Thorp Arch and became involved with the first team setup at the age of just 15, when he was named on the bench for the Whites against Arsenal in the top-flight in 2021. He subsequently went on to make his senior debut in last season’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, aged 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Going on to become a mainstay and thriving in the side under head coach Daniel Farke at right-back, he played a key role in helping the Whites reach the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final. Throughout his time at the club, Gray also featured on the international stage, earning 24 caps for England at youth level, from Under-15s to Under 21s. He now departs having made a total of 52 first team appearances for the Whites in all competitions.”