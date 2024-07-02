'Heartbroken' Leeds United confirm £40m Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur deal with message to fans
The Whites have confirmed the deal this morning after Spurs met a clause in Gray’s contract that became active when last season’s promotion push ended in Wembley play-off heartbreak. Gray initially looked close to a move to Aston Villa late last week before Brentford moved into pole position and Gray completed a medical. But Leeds pulled the plug on the deal with the Bees over payment schedule disagreements and Spurs then swooped to sign the 18-year-old.
A club statement said: “Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt. Gray progressed through the ranks of the Academy at Thorp Arch and became involved with the first team setup at the age of just 15, when he was named on the bench for the Whites against Arsenal in the top-flight in 2021. He subsequently went on to make his senior debut in last season’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, aged 17.
“Going on to become a mainstay and thriving in the side under head coach Daniel Farke at right-back, he played a key role in helping the Whites reach the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final. Throughout his time at the club, Gray also featured on the international stage, earning 24 caps for England at youth level, from Under-15s to Under 21s. He now departs having made a total of 52 first team appearances for the Whites in all competitions.”
Leeds say that the decision to agree to the transfer was difficult but the sale will help them to stay within financial regulations and build a promotion-worthy side for next season. The statement continued: “Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars. Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home.” * For in-depth Leeds coverage, sign up to Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth
