Jack Harrison is widely expected to leave Leeds United this summer.

Jack Harrison’s chance of a permanent Everton move appears to have been boosted amid reports manager David Moyes is ‘open’ to keeping him on board.

Harrison is coming towards the end of his second season-long loan spell at Goodison Park, having twice triggered a relegation release clause in his Leeds United contract, but hope of a long-term deal on Merseyside looked slim. The winger went 27 games without a single goal or assist since returning and was dropped by former manager Sean Dyche.

Everton’s desire to sign attacking reinforcements in January suggested they would look elsewhere for goals and Harrison looked set to go back to Leeds this summer. But since Moyes’ return to the club in January, the 28-year-old has been a regular starter and appears to have won over his new boss ahead of a decisive summer in his career.

The i’s Mark Douglas reports Moyes ‘seems open’ to keeping Harrison on board beyond this season, having taken a liking to the Leeds loanee’s attitude since returning to Goodison Park. The winger is currently one of 13 Everton players set to leave this summer, with either loans or contracts expiring, and there appears a desire to avoid a complete clearout.

Confirmation of Leeds’ return to the Premier League means Harrison cannot force an Elland Road exit, with the winger contracted to his parent club until 2028, but a permanent move would benefit all with a return to Daniel Farke’s squad very difficult to foresee. Promotion does mean the Whites are now in the driving seat and can negotiate a fee which satisfies them.

A Leeds spokesperson told the YEP in March a decision will be taken on Harrison’s future once the current campaign is over, with focus at the time on winning promotion. Farke will hope to claim the Championship title on Saturday, after which full focus will turn to what is hoped to be a busy summer.

Interestingly in Harrison’s case is the fact Everton’s summer business will now be partly overseen by one of the men who brought him to Elland Road, with Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear set to make the switch to Merseyside. He will no doubt know the ins and outs of Harrison’s Whites contract, which like all others will include a pay-rise following promotion.

Leeds might hope interest in the winger builds from elsewhere, therefore creating a more competitive environment usually conducive to the selling club receiving a higher fee. The YEP reported earlier this year on ‘exploratory conversations’ which have taken place with MLS representatives, a league Harrison experienced as a youngster with New York City FC.

Clubs across the pond quite clearly lack the backing of Premier League regulars like Everton, but spending power has increased while there has also been a move away from players coming towards the twilight of their careers. Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almiron and former Leeds man Mateusz Klich are among those to make the move in recent years.

