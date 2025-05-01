Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been informed of Plymouth Argyle’s contingency plan for the possibility of the Whites clinching the Championship title on Saturday.

Home Park is the venue for Leeds’ final Championship game of the season and a victory for Daniel Farke’s men would see them clinch the title. Leeds are currently level on 97 points with second-placed Burnley, with a goal difference of 13 separating the two promoted teams.

Leeds have already celebrated promotion twice at Elland Road. The players partied with supporters on the steps of the East Stand after their victory over Stoke City and Burnley’s win over Sheffield United made Premier League status a reality. And on Monday night after the final home game of the season there were wild scenes on the pitch as the players celebrated their achievement having thumped Bristol City 4-0 in the perfect Elland Road finale.

Leeds security details at Plymouth

This weekend brings the campaign to a close in Devon, where Leeds fans will need to be prepared for extra security and possible identification checks. Plymouth Argyle have released a statement with details of their preparations for the game. It read: “Ahead of Saturday’s final Sky Bet Championship match of the season against Leeds United, we wanted to remind the Green Army of some important safety protocols. With much riding on the game for our visitors, we are expecting Leeds United supporters to travel to the South West in numbers and the surrounding area of the stadium to be very busy in the build-up to the match.

“As a result, we will be enforcing an outer ring to aid security measures, meaning ingress into Home Park will be slower than normal. We will therefore open the stadium two hours ahead of kick-off for this game. Supporters will need tickets ready for scanning to enter the outer ring. Please have them ready to enter the stadium to ensure a smooth access for your fellow fans. We would like to remind fans that it is a break of our ticketing terms and conditions to sell your ticket outside of the club’s approved methods, and anyone who does this will have their ticketing account suspended. Both home and away ticket holders may be required to show ID upon entry to ensure tickets are not sold on.”

Leeds’ potential title celebrations

Plymouth’s fate is all-but known because they will return to League One on Saturday unless they can beat Leeds by as many as 13 goals and hope for Luton Town and Hull City defeats. The Pilgrims plan to show their appreciation to their fans at full-time regardless of the result but have asked supporters to stay off the field of play.

The statement continued: “While we are aware it is often tradition for fans to enter the field of play at the end of the season, this is a criminal offence, and anyone identified in doing so will be passed to the police for potential prosecution. This will also impact any potential post-match activity with the Argyle squad keen to show their appreciation and thanks to the Green Army for their unwavering support, with a lap of the pitch following the final whistle.”

If Leeds do win the title then there are plans in place for them to celebrate with the travelling supporters, once the Plymouth players have left the pitch. The Pilgrims’ statement read: “If Leeds are crowned champions, a small stage will be erected in front of the away end with the Leeds players able to celebrate with their travelling fans as per league traditions, and similar to when we won the league away at Port Vale. This will take place once the Argyle players have departed the field of play.”