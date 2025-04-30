Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harry Gray became Leeds United’s fourth-youngest ever player when he made his debut last week

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage Leeds United striker Harry Gray says he wants more opportunities after his first senior involvement over the past 10 days.

The 16-year-old scored for Leeds’ Under-21 side on Tuesday evening as the young Whites were crowned inaugural National League Cup winners over Sutton United, 24 hours on from the club’s Championship promotion celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray had featured as an unused substitute on Monday night as Leeds’ newly-promoted senior squad were paraded at Elland Road after a convincing 4-0 victory over Bristol City. It came after a senior debut seven days earlier in the win at home to Stoke City, which all but secured Leeds’ place in the Premier League next season.

Delighted with his involvement and recent achievements, Gray says he is keen to experience more of the same during 2025/26.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s been a good week to be honest,” he told LUTV after the U21s’ cup triumph. “I just want more, I want to keep scoring goals but hopefully [in the] first-team and next year prove myself.”

Gray became Leeds’ fourth-youngest ever when he was introduced off the bench against the Potters, whilst also eclipsing elder brother Archie’s record as the youngest member of the Gray family to appear for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach’s view on Harry Gray

U21s head coach Scott Gardner applauded the youngster’s professionalism and humility upon returning to the reserve setup following his inclusion among Daniel Farke’s group.

"They're so professional in what they do,” Gardner told the YEP. “It's a lot easier than people maybe imagine. They come in, they're really humble, they're good people fundamentally and that's important to the club that we have good people not just good players. And every time somebody has returned from the first-team, they've always added something and that's a credit to the first-team staff and how they prepare them."

Gray’s involvement on the final day at Plymouth Argyle this weekend is likely to hinge on the availability of senior trio Dan James, Joe Rothwell and Isaac Schmidt, who each missed out on the matchday squad versus the Robins earlier this week.