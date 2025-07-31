Leeds United insist fans can look forward to a smoother process when buying Premier League away tickets next season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have confirmed a number of changes to the process of buying away tickets from next season onwards.

Travelling fans can look forward to the return of Premier League away-days next season with their first trip a huge one to Arsenal on Saturday August 23. The majority of top-flight stadiums, including the Emirates, will house a minimum of 3,000 away fans but as is so often the case, demand at Leeds far outweighs supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds conducted a ticketing policy review in which fan feedback was taken into account and have today announced a raft of changes. The club say their new process will continue to reward loyalty while providing a fairer system for season ticket holders and members. They also insist the experience of purchasing tickets will be smoother for all.

As has been the case for several years, away season ticket holders will be given first priority and are guaranteed a ticket at every away Premier League fixture, accounting for just over one third of a 3,000-person away end. An allocation will then be distributed to home season ticket holders and members who reached a threshold of away trips last season according to a tracker, which the club say will make up 28 per cent of total tickets.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

A further 28 per cent of tickets, based on the 3,000 total, would then be allocated to home season tickets holders, with 9.8 per cent available to be purchased by members as fourth priority. Away tickets will only be available to the above season ticket holders and members at a maximum of one ticket each.

Leeds United announce ballot process for Premier League away tickets

The way Leeds fans apply for away tickets will also change from next season, with the club scrapping the ‘first come first served’ process that often saw supporters queue for long periods before being informed tickets are sold out. That will now be replaced by a ballot process at all levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The above allocations will be open for ballot registration three to four weeks before any given fixture, with fans able to enter themselves into the ballot at any point during that designated window. The club insist this process has proven ‘extremely successful’ for home ticket sales since its introduction.

An example provided, which the club say they will attempt to adhere to for consistency, shows a first ballot opening at 10am on Monday for home season ticket holders and members with high away attendance, which will then be run on the Tuesday as successful applicants are picked at random. Two separate ballots will then open, one for home season ticket holders and one for members, on Wednesday morning, both to be run on the Friday.

Fans who are successful in the above ballots will have their credit/debit card automatically charged the cost of a ticket and will be informed via email. Leeds have posted an FAQ page dedicated to away tickets here and say the ticket office can be contacted on 0371 334 1992.