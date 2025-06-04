Leeds United are back in the big time and with it, fans can look forward to visiting some of the country’s most iconic stadiums. Of course there is nowhere like Elland Road but that unique away-day experience will now take supporters to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Leeds fans have now learned they will be able to visit such stadiums for just £30, with the Premier League confirming earlier this week their away-day ticket cap will remain in place for a 10th year. All 20 member clubs unanimously voted for the cap to stay, an idea the league insists has greatly improved attendances on the road.

Of course, Leeds would fill any away end given to them price cap or not, but travelling fans now know they can at least do so for a reasonable price. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at every Premier League stadium’s away allocation that will no doubt be sold out when Daniel Farke’s side come to town.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. Photo Sales

4 . Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium Capacity: 17,250 | Away allocation: 2,000 | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Photo Sales