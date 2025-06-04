How many Leeds United fans can go to Old Trafford, Anfield & other Premier League stadiums after ticket update

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:58 BST

Leeds United fans will be back at a number of Premier League stadiums following promotion.

Leeds United are back in the big time and with it, fans can look forward to visiting some of the country’s most iconic stadiums. Of course there is nowhere like Elland Road but that unique away-day experience will now take supporters to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Leeds fans have now learned they will be able to visit such stadiums for just £30, with the Premier League confirming earlier this week their away-day ticket cap will remain in place for a 10th year. All 20 member clubs unanimously voted for the cap to stay, an idea the league insists has greatly improved attendances on the road.

Of course, Leeds would fill any away end given to them price cap or not, but travelling fans now know they can at least do so for a reasonable price. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at every Premier League stadium’s away allocation that will no doubt be sold out when Daniel Farke’s side come to town.

Capacity: 60,704 | Away allocation: 3,000

1. Arsenal - The Emirates

Capacity: 60,704 | Away allocation: 3,000 | Getty Images

Capacity: 42,000 | Away allocation: 3,000

2. Aston Villa - Villa Park

Capacity: 42,000 | Away allocation: 3,000 | Getty Images

Capacity: 11,379 | Away allocation: 1,500

3. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,379 | Away allocation: 1,500 | Getty Images

Capacity: 17,250 | Away allocation: 2,000

4. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250 | Away allocation: 2,000 | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Capacity: 31,876 | Away allocation: 3,300

5. Brighton & Hove Albion - The Amex

Capacity: 31,876 | Away allocation: 3,300 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Capacity: 21,944 | Away allocation: 2,300

6. Burnley - Turf Moor

Capacity: 21,944 | Away allocation: 2,300 Photo: Jan Kruger

