Lucas Perri has declared his target upon joining Leeds United from Lyon for the club’s Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Whites stopper Lucas Perri has declared his Leeds United target for the club’s Premier League return with a personal declaration on helping his new side.

Leeds had been on the hunt for a new keeper ahead of the club’s top flight return and Perri was unveiled as United’s seventh signing of the summer last weekend, joining the club for £15.6m from Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian keeper made 49 appearances for Lyon including 11 in the Europa League and now joins a team new to the Premier League following last season’s superb promotion as Championship champions.

Speaking to LUTV, Perri declared that he had joined the club in an “exciting moment” and vowed to work as hard as possible to control what he can control in helping the club achieve their goals.

“This year and the years to come”

Perri joins Daniel Farke’s Whites at a time when the last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone straight back down.

Asked for his targets for the season, Perri declared: "To fight for the goals of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been in a really exciting moment for the club so we need to fight a lot this year and the years to come.

“I really want to work, control what I can control in the best manner, fight, perform and help the club to have success."