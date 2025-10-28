Leeds United are back on the road this weekend with the long trip to Premier League hosts Brighton.

A big Brighton versus Leeds United call has been made in the face of a Seagulls setback offering a new chance for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds went into Friday night’s hosting of second-bottom West Ham sat just three points above the Premier League dropzone but a 2-1 win sent the Whites six points clear of it and level on points with 14th-placed Everton.

Victory for Daniel Farke’s 15th-placed side also left them just one point behind next opponents Brighton who were unable to add to their haul on Saturday evening as they suffered a setback through a 4-2 defeat at improving Manchester United.

It means Leeds could now jump above Brighton with a victory in next Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at the Amex but the bookies don’t see that happening as part of a big Seagulls call from those producing the odds.

Teams now separated by just a point

Despite the two teams being separated by just a point, 13th-placed Brighton have been made odds-on favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-13.

Leeds can be backed at 7-2 to leave with all three points whilst the draw is on offer at 3-1.

In a very one-sided market, Fabian Hurzeler’s side also have the first five players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Seagulls pair Danny Welbeck and Stefanos Tzimas who are both 11-2.

Teammate Charalampos Kostoulas is next at 13-2, followed by ex-Whites star Georginio Rutter at 7s and then Kaoru Mitoma at 8s.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is seen as the chief Leeds threat but only 17-2 joint sixth favourite to score first - the same price as Brighton’s Nehemiah Oriola.

Another Brighton player in Yankuba Minteh is next at 9s - the same price as United’s Joel Piroe.