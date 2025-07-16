Leeds United are due back in Germany later this month, a year after their last trip sparked Championship title glory.

Leeds United will pack up at Thorp Arch this week and take the show on the road, first to Stockholm to face Manchester United and then to Germany for another 'secret' training camp.

The German authorities have once again said no to supporters watching Leeds play pre-season friendlies over there so the Whites will face the same scenario as they did in 2024 when almost ludicrous lengths were taken to keep the location under wraps. Local press coverage of the training camp had to be edited to remove any hints as to where the team were staying and training and match reports were embargoed until after the friendlies had finished. There was no live coverage or videos of the games.

It was only when Leeds put out a video of new signing Jayden Bogle arriving at the team hotel in Harsewinkel that eagle-eyed supporters back home identified the facade of a building and the location became known. Though a handful of fans made it to Germany and managed to watch the first friendly through a chain-link fence, they were unable to gain access to the second fixture and it was played strictly behind closed doors.

The YEP will be in Germany again this year to provide coverage of the training camp with player interviews, videos, reports and player ratings from the two planned fixtures. There will also be an Inside Elland Road newsletter, written about some aspect of the training camp and Daniel Farke's preparations behind the scenes for the Premier League season.

To give you a taste of what to expect, the following newsletter - every thought that went through my head as I watched Leeds train in searing heat - was published for Inside Elland Road subscribers last year. For information and to join our growing list of subscribers for a newsletter that is delivered straight to your inbox, ad free, on a weekly basis click HERE.

Thinking through training

It's 10.15am and that sun is already almost unbearable. Thank God for Factor 50. There's the squad, look, coming back towards us on a light jog around the pitch. The pitches look nice, bet a pass will run true to its target on there.

Jayden Bogle's not here, is he? Due to arrive tonight. Daniel Farke's over there. He's got his shorts rolled up slightly. Working on that tan. Chris Domogalla is here, I can hear him calling out instructions for the activation work in a deep German accent. He must feel right at home here in...Germany.

They're using those green resistance bands, holding each other back as they try and run. Like charioteers holding the reins. Everyone's here from the Friday night squad at Harrogate, plus Patrick Bamford - new hair dye job I see - and Brenden Aaronson and Harry Christy.

Max Wober is over there. I wonder if he really wants to be. Is he going to play? Pascal Struijk would have something to say about that at centre-back, and he looks even bigger this summer than last somehow, he can't still be growing. Junior Firpo will be at left-back surely, with all those assists. Where will Wober fit in? From the Bundesliga to the bench in the Championship? Not sure I can see it.

There's an English-looking fella at the fence with his phone out, and his kid. No photos pal, by order of the Federal Government.

Domogalla just tossed a pole with a spiky end about six foot and it landed with the pointy end in the turf and stayed upright. He's done this before. There's another. And another. Pleasing. Does he practise that at home in the garden?

The goalkeepers are down at the far end, kicking footballs at one another in their own little world. Illan Meslier, Karl Darlow, that must be Alex Cairns and the young one is Christy.

The footballs are out. Two-touch passing drill. Players setting off from one post, taking a pass, controlling it and passing it off again through a gate. Looks easy. Harry Gray's the spit of his brother isn't he? Only 15. That means he has to have a chaperone with him, a responsible adult. He has to change separately too.

There's Willy Gnonto next to Aaronson. He's slapping him. That must be annoying. He's still slapping him. Head and body. And grinning. Welcome back, Brenden. Did you miss this?

They're moving now, separating off into groups. I can't film from this angle or it'll show the hotel logo and the Bundesnachrichtendienst will be onto me. Farke's getting involved. It's a possession game between two teams. He's asking for good passing angles. He wants to exhaust the opposition by being perfect in possession. He's telling them structure is what will help them to play out of the counterpress. He's reminding Aaronson to 'stay big' and make the area wide to create space. He's telling him again. Stay big Brenden, would you?

That's a great pass from James Debayo, must keep an eye on him. Very composed on the ball. That spot as a back-up to Joe Rodon might open up for him if he impresses. Farke liked that pass, he's telling him so. He's on Charlie Crew a lot. He's talking to the youngsters a lot in general. He wants them to play the pass if it's there. That's better Charlie.

Can't hear what he's telling them now that they're all gathered in the middle of the pitch. They're heading to those mini pitches, in sixes. This will make for better footage, maybe see a few goals. No offsides, is it? Mateo Joseph taking full advantage of that. Great save Karl Darlow, he stayed big. That's another cracking pass from Debayo.

Aaronson's going after Joseph, was that a foul? No, play on. Oof, that was, though. He's clipped him on the ankle. Not quite Mateusz Klich wiping out Tyler Adams, but a foul all the same. Helping him up though, that's nice. Klich would not approve.

Joseph's nicked it, he's running clean through, can he finish? Oh lovely. Little chip over Darlow. That can't be nice for a keeper. Barely a smile from Joseph, bet he's buzzing. He'll want the clip. That's going straight on social media. He's in again and Darlow is coming out, Farke's telling them to be careful and sounding ever so slightly panicked. All good, keeper's ball.

Ampadu is absolutely screaming about a handball on the far pitch. He really wants that decision. Has anyone told him it's just training?

They're bringing out more water, running through crates of the stuff. How are they still running at this pace, it's boiling. The drone's up, over there. Some lad is controlling it. He's wearing trousers. Farke is mocking him. That's justified. Farke's son's is watching on with some other staff members' families. Looks like his dad. Taller, though. Footballer, they say. Paderborn youth system.

What's next then, a break? No? Sprints? Dear God. They're quick. I've never been that fast. Ilia Gruev's really putting it in. Little machine. Doesn't stop. Sprinting to the poles, walking back.

Back to six-a-side. This is relentless. Rodon is relentless. That's about four great blocks in front of goal. He never shuts up either. He's telling Joe Rothwell that he's done enough to stop a goal threat. He's claiming Joel Piroe has dived. He's arguing with the coach, who is refereeing.

Rothwell is looking after the ball well. He's something a bit different to what they had. Still need an 8 though to complete the midfield. An attacking one, like Rothwell. They're working on it and the plan is to get one. Sooner rather than later would be nice.

Oh my God Daniel James what a goal that is. He's controlled it with his right to flick it up and then leapt off his feet to volley it past Darlow. Pick that one out, son. How's he not even celebrating? I'd be off on a lap of honour. Or straight inside. Session's over gaffer, it won't get any better than that.

Joe Gelhardt is so unlucky. That was a great effort, just wide. He's won a penalty now, being told it can be taken after the game. No stopping, I like it. Let's see this penalty then. Get it on camera. Oh dear. We'll delete that.

Professional footballers are very good on the ball. Summerville's finishing is ridiculous. He's just drilled that one inside the near post. He's got it again. Another goal, inside the far post. He didn't cut inside onto his right for either of those. Imagine if they can keep him. Unlikely isn't it? We know they've got replacements identified. Maybe it would be better to just rip the plaster off and sell him now.

We're off round to the far side now to check in on the other teams. How can I film this without showing where we are? It's awkward, this. Silly, really, there will be Leeds fans here within 48 hours, maximum. They get where water can't. There's young Gray bang in front of goal. Oh backheel finish. That's lovely. That would have done numbers online, cannot believe I missed it.

Bamford's sitting down, now. He's trained with intensity for what, 70 minutes? Managing his workload then. Looks like he's off for an ice bath. Session done for him. A step forward, though. How do Leeds view him now? The main man still? Joseph thinks otherwise, evidently. We'll soon see.

Operations guru Matt Robertshaw is watering the pitches. Not with a hose, he's got a remote control. Fancy. Logistics and footballers, what a combination. Must be a nightmare. Like herding cats. He says he feels like a teacher on a school trip, getting on the bus to do a head count. Making sure they have their passports. Imagine losing a Summerville in an airport. A £35m item in the lost and found.

More sprints? Are you having a laugh Farke man, it's easily 34 degrees. Pairs this time. Running together to the pole and back. Why? Accountability? Team bonding? Dragging each other forward? Be gutted if I was paired with Gruev. Or James. Slow down son.

Back to the pitches. Four sets of nets? There's only two teams and players with white bibs, they must be floating between the teams and playing with whoever has the ball. So four goalkeepers, for two teams, and they can score in one of two nets. Lots of switching the play. Debayo's a vocal one, for an 18-year-old. Wants the ball from Rodon. He's getting lots of advice on where to be from the Welsh chatterbox.

Gray's got it, oof now he doesn't. Struijk's just thundered into him from the side. Gray's alright. That probably hurt a bit. It's very competitive. How do they not end up scrapping? Rodon's telling Ampadu, or anyone who will listen that Piroe's at it again with the diving. Piroe is grinning. He's heard all this before.

The whistle's gone. That's two hours now. I'm tired watching. Ampadu and Struijk are having a little quiet chat. Something about if we set off they'll follow. They're off jogging. Nice easy one around the pitch. Sweating buckets. Ampadu's in long sleeves. What a psycho.

Domogalla is on about recovery shakes and ice baths. Bamford's wandering about in a towel. Piroe is apparently offended by the brightness of the Englishman's complexion. Bamford is claiming discrimination. Farke is giving the young kids some stick about posing like Arnold Schwarzenegger when they need to work on gaining some more muscle. They're not giving him any stick back. Upsetting the boss is not quite their topic. Sam Byram is saying hello. Good lad. Doesn't have his head in the clouds, keeps his feet on the ground. But it'll take more than a hello to get a 7/10 every week son.

Farke's coming over. I'll stick out my hand. My hand is out. Oh no he's going for a fist bump and there's no way he'll abort and accept a handshake. Nightmare. I'll close my hand.

He loves the venue. It's got everything they need. 'Boring' enough to keep the players out of any trouble. That was a nice easy session, he's saying. Grinning, though. He reckons we'll find some nice places to eat and drink nearby. He's delighted Bamford made it through as many minutes as he did. That's his first proper, sustained first team session after that injury and surgery. Farke can't wait for Bogle to arrive to get him going.

Ampadu is giving Debayo grief. Crew too. They're doing interviews. Speaking well, for teenagers. Must be just about their first bits of media, or some of their first bits. Crew loves having the Welsh senior lads around. Ampadu's interrupting again. Funny. Unhelpful but funny. Debayo's quietly confident about how he's doing.

Rothwell's speaking now, feels like he's settled in. I'm telling him Barry Douglas says they played golf together, hoping for a nice bit of colour from the new boy. "Yeah we played a few times," he says. Cheers Joe. That'll fill the paper.

Struijk's wandering over to do his bit. Big human. He's glad to be back. He's sad to see Archie Gray go. He's speaking a lot better and in more detail than when he first did these. Far less shy.

Session done. Interviews done. Time for lunch. Thorp Arch chef on standby, nutritionist on hand to supervise. None for the press? Cheers.