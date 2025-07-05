The 18-year-old goalkeeper's previous deal expired earlier this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have confirmed academy goalkeeper Rory Mahady has signed a three-year contract with the club.

Mahady has just completed his third year as a Leeds player after joining from Celtic in 2022, playing regularly at Under-21 level as part of the side who finished 17th in Premier League 2 and won the inaugural National League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old’s first professional contract, a two-year deal he signed 12 months after first arriving, officially expired earlier this week but the club announced in their retained list in May that fresh terms had been offered.

Earlier this week, Leeds announced scholarship deals for a host of academy talents who are a few years younger than Mahady. And the club have now confirmed their Under-21s goalkeeper’s stay in West Yorkshire has been extended.

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce that Academy goalkeeper Rory Mahady has renewed his contract with the club. The Scotland youth international has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until 2028.

“Mahady made 17 appearances for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side last term in the Premier League 2 and also starred as the young Whites were crowned champions of the inaugural National League Cup. The 18-year-old has been capped eight times by his country at U19 level and, in March, he received a first call up to Scotland’s U21s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Rory and we look forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch.”

Who else have Leeds United offered contracts to?

Leeds also offered new professional contracts to James Debayo, Coban Bird and Harvey Vincent. The YEP understands Debayo is yet to sign those terms, with hope inside the club they can secure his long-term services before potentially sending the centre-back out on loan.

Debayo will turn 20 later this month and got his first taste of senior football last season, coming off the bench during Leeds’ 4-3 win at Swansea City in November 2024. The defender also featured against Millwall in the FA Cup and was named on the substitute’s bench 24 times in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds also confirmed earlier this week the signing of promising young striker Harry Gray to a new two-year scholarship deal. The 16-year-old brother of Archie Gray was one of 15 academy prospects to put pen to paper as club chiefs tie down a raft of young talent.

Like Mahady back in 2023, Gray can sign his first professional contract when he turns 17, which will happen in October. From that point, he can sign anything up to a three-year deal which would provide an extra layer of insurance for Leeds, albeit no one is expecting the striker to leave any time soon.

Gray was regularly playing alongside Mahady - albeit at the other side of the pitch - for Gardner’s Under-21s side last season and remains their first-choice striker. Elsewhere, fellow 16-year-old striker Oliver Boast looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.