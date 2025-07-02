Robbie Fowler backs Leeds United to avoid relegation
During an event hosted by Hisense, the global technology brand and sponsor of Leeds United, to celebrate its partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup, Robbie Fowler discussed how he thinks Leeds United are good enough to avoid relegation next season from the Premier League.
When asked if Leeds United would stay up, Robbie responded: "I think they will. When you think of the last three or four years in the Premier League, teams who have come up have generally gone straight back down."
"Leeds should do well in the Premier League. Obviously they have to sign players and spend a bit of money - every club would say the same. But Leeds are a Premier League team and I've got a lot of time with everyone associated with Leeds... and I hope they stay up for a very long time".
"I think Leeds are stronger than Burnley, stronger than Sunderland. I think Wolves will have a tough year this year and I've got a sneaky feeling Brentford will fall a little bit as well after losing the manager and losing a great player in the middle of the park."