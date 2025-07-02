Robbie Fowler backs Leeds United to avoid relegation

By James Wilkes
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
The Premier League legend revealed at a Hisense x FIFA Club World Cup media event that he believes his former club will remain in the Premier League beyond the 2025/26 season, declaring "Leeds are a Premier League team".

During an event hosted by Hisense, the global technology brand and sponsor of Leeds United, to celebrate its partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup, Robbie Fowler discussed how he thinks Leeds United are good enough to avoid relegation next season from the Premier League.

When asked if Leeds United would stay up, Robbie responded: "I think they will. When you think of the last three or four years in the Premier League, teams who have come up have generally gone straight back down."

"Leeds should do well in the Premier League. Obviously they have to sign players and spend a bit of money - every club would say the same. But Leeds are a Premier League team and I've got a lot of time with everyone associated with Leeds... and I hope they stay up for a very long time".

Robbie Fowler & Josh Denzelplaceholder image
Robbie Fowler & Josh Denzel

"I think Leeds are stronger than Burnley, stronger than Sunderland. I think Wolves will have a tough year this year and I've got a sneaky feeling Brentford will fall a little bit as well after losing the manager and losing a great player in the middle of the park."

