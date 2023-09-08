Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United sign young goalkeeper on contract until 2025 as teen pens professional deal

Leeds United youngster Rory Mahady has signed his first professional contract with the club on a deal which runs until 2025.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
The 17-year-old joined Leeds on scholarship terms last summer from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Mahady made a number of appearances in the U18 Premier League during his first season in West Yorkshire and has subsequently earned a two-year deal having turned 17 last month.

A statement from Leeds United on Friday afternoon read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce that Rory Mahady has signed a professional contract with the club, agreeing terms un;l the summer of 2025.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Rory on signing a professional contract and we look forward to seeing his further development at Thorp Arch.”

Mahady represented Scotland at this summer’s Under-17 European Championships, saving two penalties in the same game versus France.