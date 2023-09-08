Leeds United youngster Rory Mahady has signed his first professional contract with the club on a deal which runs until 2025.

The 17-year-old joined Leeds on scholarship terms last summer from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Mahady made a number of appearances in the U18 Premier League during his first season in West Yorkshire and has subsequently earned a two-year deal having turned 17 last month.

A statement from Leeds United on Friday afternoon read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce that Rory Mahady has signed a professional contract with the club, agreeing terms un;l the summer of 2025.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Rory on signing a professional contract and we look forward to seeing his further development at Thorp Arch.”