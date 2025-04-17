Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Danish defender’s permanent exit from Leeds United was confirmed on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Kristensen admits he ‘fought hard’ to extend his Eintracht Frankfurt spell following confirmation of his permanent Leeds United exit.

Leeds announced the sale of Kristensen to loan club Eintracht on Wednesday afternoon, with the defender’s switch to be made permanent following the conclusion of his loan spell this summer. The 26-year-old twice activated a relegation release clause in his Whites contract and struggled with AS Roma last season, but is now part of a side chasing Champions League football in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eintracht initially agreed to a purchase option worth around £12million but multiple reports since have suggested that fee, admittedly higher than many expected, would have to come down. The YEP understands Leeds will receive up to €9m (£7.7m) if all bonus clauses are met, with a permanent move wrapped up long before the summer transfer window opens.

A statement released by Leeds on Wednesday afternoon confirming Kristensen's departure read: "Leeds United can confirm Rasmus Kristensen has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt in a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

"The 27-year-old initially left for the Bundesliga outfit on loan at the start of the season and will now remain at the Deutsche Bank Park. He departs Elland Road having made 30 appearances, after signing during the summer of 2022."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kristensen struggled at both Leeds and Roma, the Danish international appears to have settled in well at Eintracht, playing 26 of his third-placed loan club’s 29 league games while contributing two goals and two assists. And the right-back was clearly keen to remain in the Bundesliga beyond his season-long switch.

Rasmus Kristensen reacts to Leeds United exit as Robin Koch reacts

"I felt very comfortable in Frankfurt from the start, and my family has also settled in very well here,” Kristensen told Eintracht Frankfurt’s website following confirmation of his permanent signing. “I fought hard to be able to play for Eintracht longer, and I want to repay the trust placed in me with continued good performances. I'm eager for the final stretch of the season and for the future in Frankfurt."

Kristensen is not the only former Leeds player now enjoying life in Frankfurt, with Robin Koch also triggering a relegation clause to join them in 2023 before making that move permanent last summer. Elland Road chiefs received nothing for the German international, who was able to run down the final year of his contract while out on loan before leaving on a free.

The pair, who were both regular starters during Leeds’ miserable Premier League relegation campaign, are now working alongside each other in Frankfurt and Koch was clearly happy to see another Elland Road exit made permanent. The centre-back commented on Eintracht’s Instagram announcement on Wednesday, posting three emojis of clapping hands, a face with heart eyes and a red love heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eintracht have five league games to retain their top-four place and qualify for next season’s Champions League. The German side are also in the Europa League quarter-finals and host Tottenham Hotspur this evening, having drawn the first-leg 1-1 in North London.

Your next Leeds United read: AI predicts final Championship table and promotion race outcome