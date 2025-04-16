6 . Pascal Struijk - out (continued)

Speaking ahead of Saturday's meeting with Preston, Farke said of Struijk: "With Pascal Struijk, today, I can also officially confirm that the season is over for him. It's a fracture in his foot. Thank God, he doesn't need surgery, but he will definitely be out for about 10 weeks so he will just be ready when pre-season starts for the next season but he won't play a game during this season anymore. That's obviously bad news." Photo: Ben Roberts Photo