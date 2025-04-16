Leeds United could be promoted by the end of the Easter weekend but focus inside the squad is solely on Friday and a tricky trip to Oxford United. Daniel Farke’s side are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United but that gap could easily be cut by more than half, if the Blades beat Cardiff City earlier in the day while Burnley are due at Watford.
Oxford have Ciaron Brown out for the season but will also make a late call or two within their own squad. And with that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Friday’s massive clash.
1. Ciaron Brown - out
The experienced defender was forced off during the first-half of last week's 3-1 defeat against QPR with a serious-looking knee issue. Boss Gary Rowett has since confirmed a ligament injury will rule Brown out for this weekend and the rest of the season. | Getty Images
2. Max Woltman - out
The former Liverpool youngster remains a long-term absentee having failed to make a single appearance this season due to a leg injury. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Hidde ter Avest - doubt
Failed to make the matchday squad for last weekend's win at Sheffield Wednesday, having suffered a blow to the head against QPR. Rowett confirmed the presence of a 'slight concussion' this week but added there is an 'outside chance' the right-back is for for Friday. | Getty Images
4. Elliott Moore - doubt
The U's captain has missed five games with a hamstring injury but has been back in individual training over the past week or so. No clarity on whether there's been any team training yet so remains a doubt. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire
5. Pascal Struijk - out
Suffered a nasty-looking foot injury during Leeds' 1-1 draw at Luton earlier this month and hasn't featured since. Further scans revealed a foot fracture that has ended the Dutch defender's season early. | Getty Images
6. Pascal Struijk - out (continued)
Speaking ahead of Saturday's meeting with Preston, Farke said of Struijk: "With Pascal Struijk, today, I can also officially confirm that the season is over for him. It's a fracture in his foot. Thank God, he doesn't need surgery, but he will definitely be out for about 10 weeks so he will just be ready when pre-season starts for the next season but he won't play a game during this season anymore. That's obviously bad news." Photo: Ben Roberts Photo