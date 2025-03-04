Leeds United look set to wave goodbye to another who activated his relegation release clause.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Kristensen looks set to leave Leeds United permanently this summer with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed with loan club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kristensen joined Frankfurt on loan for the season last summer, triggering his relegation release clause for the second time following the previous campaign’s spell at AS Roma. Only he and Jack Harrison, who re-joined Everton, had the power to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bundesliga club Frankfurt initially agreed to a purchase option believed to have been worth around £12million but despite Kristensen’s impressive form, multiple reports from Germany have suggested that fee would have to come down. And it appears Leeds are happy to oblige, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting a deal has been ‘agreed in principle’ at around half price.

Kristensen transfer ‘agreed’

Plettenberg states Frankfurt ‘will sign’ Kristensen permanently this summer after ‘positive renegotiations’ with Leeds, who have verbally accepted an initial €6m (£5m) fee with a further €2m (£1.6m) of possible add-ons taking to total deal up to almost £7m. The Danish right-back is set to sign a long-term contract until ‘at least’ 2029.

Full confirmation of the deal is not likely to come any time soon but with an agreement in place and all parties seemingly keen on a deal, Kristensen’s Leeds career looks to be over. All in all, he made 30 appearances for the Whites during their 2022/23 Premier League relegation campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristensen struggled at Roma but looks to have found a home at Frankfurt, where he is playing alongside former Leeds teammate Robin Koch. The 27-year-old has been one of the Bundesliga club’s most consistent performers, playing 21 of their 24 league games and playing a major part in their push for Champions League football.

Kristensen profit explained

Kristensen was one of several former RB Salzburg players to join Leeds under Jesse Marsch, with the right-back costing around £11m in June 2022. He penned a five-year contract at Elland Road, essentially allowing the club to amortise - or spread out the cost of - his transfer fee over that period.

In essence, Leeds tied themselves down to paying around £2.15m each year for the duration of Kristensen’s contract, which come summer will be three years in. Elland Road chiefs will therefore have paid off around £6.5m when it comes to their accounts, meaning any future sale above £4.5m would, at least in terms of profitability and sustainability rules, mean profit is made.

Should Plettenberg’s reported fee be correct, then Leeds will have guaranteed they at least break even on Kristensen and even report a small profit in accounting terms, while any future bonus payments will go down as profit, thanks to that amortisation process. His exit will leave just three of the six players who exercised release clauses in summer 2023 linked with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison will remain at Everton for the season but it is unclear where his future lies, given the Merseyside club have signed multiple wingers since his return. Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober both decided to stay and fight for promotion under Daniel Farke last summer.