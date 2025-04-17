Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United can take another big step towards automatic promotion with victory at Oxford United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Prutton expects Leeds United to come through a potentially tricky Oxford United trip unscathed with Daniel Farke’s side predicted to retain their league-leader status.

Leeds head to the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday knowing victory could put them within one more result of automatic promotion, with three points guaranteeing a gap of at least five on Sheffield United with three games to spare. The Blades would then have to travel to Burnley on Easter Monday knowing points dropped could confirm their Yorkshire rivals’ return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no such scenario is guaranteed yet and Sheffield United’s recent collapse is evidence how quickly things can change. The first of three consecutive defeats came at the Kassam Stadium almost two weeks ago and Gary Rowett’s side are fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the Championship.

Leeds have fresh and not so fond memories of Good Friday football, having inexplicably lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Wigan Athletic during Marcelo Bielsa’s first campaign in charge, while last year’s 2-2 draw at Watford kicked off a run of two wins in eight and eventual play-off failure. But Farke has regularly insisted this current squad is completely different from the one that limped to the finish line a year ago and Prutton expects another convincing performance.

David Prutton’s Oxford vs Leeds United prediction

“It wouldn't be the Championship without us going ridiculously one way after a draw and a defeat, then suddenly changing everything we thought when they beat Middlesbrough and what they did at the weekend [vs Preston], minus Dan James who has been wonderful this season,” Prutton told Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast. “I’m going to go to Oxford United nil, Leeds United two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke made no secret in his pre-Oxford press conference that with Leeds not kicking off until 8pm, he and his players will be aware of results elsewhere as Sheffield United host Cardiff City and Burnley go to Watford. Dropped points for either would only further strengthen hope in West Yorkshire but Prutton isn’t expecting anyone to slip up.

“It's been obviously a stinking week for Sheffield United, three defeats on the spin has well and truly put them on the back foot,” the former Leeds midfielder added. “I see them winning, I see a reaction from the Plymouth game.

“A real anger from Chris Wilder, he's quite naturally combative anyway when we’ve spoken to him, he’s no wallflower, and it means that in the nicest way. He knows how to get the job done, I'm going to go to Sheffield United to win 2-1.

“I don't think Scott [Parker] has got his reverence for what he’s done. Defensively wonderful, the goalkeeper is fantastic and they’ve added to it in attacking areas. I’m going to go for Burnley scoring and not conceding, so 1-0 to Burnley.”

Your next Leeds United read: AI predicts final Championship table and Whites promotion fate