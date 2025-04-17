Daniel Farke reveals what he noticed in Leeds United training day after pivotal Preston win

Daniel Farke discussed something he noticed about his Leeds United players after defeating Preston North End last weekend.

The Leeds boss was pleased to note his squad were not too celebratory following their pivotal victory against Preston last Saturday.

United moved five points clear of the play-off places with their win, while Sheffield United were beaten as Plymouth Argyle came from behind against the Blades to deliver a damaging defeat.

Asked during his pre-Oxford United press conference on Wednesday whether he'd noticed anything different in the demeanour of his squad since beating Preston, Farke replied: "I got the feeling already on Sunday in training everyone was focused on Oxford.

"Of course on the gameday and especially the minutes after the game they've also sensed a pretty special period," he added, on the Elland Road atmosphere.

Farke hopes the fans can create something similar on Easter Monday when Stoke City visit in Leeds' penultimate home match of the season.

"It's one of these another magic days at Elland Road when you could really sense a special atmosphere and this is when we have such a unity and when it comes down to the wire that it's more or less like: 'Right now we have to stick together because we can achieve something special'. This place can be like no other place, not just in this league but also in this country. It was a really special atmosphere [at full-time against Preston] and hopefully we can create the same for Monday."

