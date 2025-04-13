Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jayden Bogle struck what proved the winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 success against Preston at Elland Road.

Whites star Jayden Bogle has issued an unprecedented Leeds United verdict upon Saturday’s thrilling win against Preston North End and thanked a former star for an ‘assist’.

Right back Bogle’s sixth goal of the season ultimately proved the winner against the Lilywhites as part of a 2-1 victory that sent Leeds back to the top of the Championship.

Furthermore, the triumph created a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places with just four games left as third-placed Sheffield United suffered a 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

The Blades had led at Plymouth and news of Plymouth’s goals made Elland Road even louder as the club’s fans yelled Farke’s Whites to victory.

Wild celebrations followed at the full-time whistle - and Bogle says the atmosphere was like nothing he has ever previously experienced.

Visibly buzzing from United’s crowd, the defender also had a message for a former Whites star whom he said could definitely have an ‘assist’ for his goal.

Speaking to LUTV, Bogle confirmed that Stuart Dallas had told him in the tunnel before the game that he would score.

Bogle beamed: “He was spot on. He said it in the tunnel before the game so 100 per cent an assist."

Asked to sum up his feelings on the win, Bogle declared: “It was amazing.

"The atmosphere when the final whistle went was something I've never heard before. It was crazy. It was an amazing result."