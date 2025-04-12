Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds lined up against Preston having dropped back to second.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with just four games left with a 2-1 win at home to Preston North End as Daniel Farke's Whites also received an enormous extra boost.

Leeds needed to beat Saturday lunchtime's visitors Preston to reclaim top spot on goal difference after Friday night’s 2-1 win for Burnley at home to Norwich City sent the Clarets top as the Whites dropped back to second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s hosting of the Clarets acted as a Leeds game in hand and the Whites took care of their own business as goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle sealed a 2-1 success for Farke’s side.

But in an absolutely enormous extra boost, key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United also suffered a third defeat on the spin as they lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle, despite leading 2-1 at the break.

Leeds made another brilliant start and went ahead with just four minutes on the clock via a Manor Solomon screamer.

Receiving the ball on the left side of the box, the Tottenham loanee cut inside before unleashing a beautiful curled effort that flew into the top right corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston, though, equalised with their first attack just two minutes later in not too dissimilar fashion through Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The Lilywhites worked the ball to Kesler-Hayden on the right side of the area and the Preston player also produced a fine finish past Karl Darlow into the bottom left.

After a dangerous Preston attack was ended by an offside flag, Leeds looked to respond but Bogle fired wide from the edge of the box.

Bogle, though, then fired the Whites back ahead with just 13 minutes on the clock after more fine work from Solomon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time the winger worked space for a cross on the left flank and his low delivery flew across the face of the goal, Bogle showing great anticipation to nick in front of his man towards the far post and poke the ball home from close range.

Leeds were on top, albeit Preston offering a threat on the break, and the Whites twice went close to bagging a third through first Joel Piroe and then Willy Gnonto.

Piroe twisted and turned on the edge of the box before unleashing a low shot which trickled just wide.

A few minutes later, Preston keeper David Cornell saved the day to keep out a strong low drive from Gnonto which was tipped wide for a corner which was cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds then looked certain to go 3-1 up in the 35th minute as good work from Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo led to the ball landing at the feet of Piroe six yards out with the goal gaping but an outstanding block forced his strike for a corner.

A couple of Preston attacks were then ended by strong goalkeeping by Karl Darlow who raced out to clear a long ball over the top before again showing safe hands to gather a dangerous corner.

Back up the other end, good work from Gnonto led to Aaronson being played in but the American's low shot was well saved by Cornell and Aaronson's attempt to net with a follow up header on the rebound was weak and dropped wide.

After Preston's Andrew Hughes was booked for fouling Piroe, the half ended with one more Leeds chance for Piroe whose looping shot on the turn after a lovely pass from Gnonto dropped just wide, much to the Dutchman's despair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no changes at the break and the second half began with Preston being thwarted by a fine Darlow save, the keeper flying through the air to keep out Ben Whiteman's firm strike from the edge of the box after a well worked corner.

But Leeds then squandered several more good chances to bag a third goal, Preston saved by the frame of the goal as a Piroe strike from the middle of the box crashed back off the crossbar after a Solomon cross.

Piroe had earlier dragged a first time shot just wide after an Aaronson through ball and another chance went begging as Gnonto blazed over shortly after Piroe had hit the crossbar.

Yet again, the next chance fell to Piroe but a difficult one, the striker heading wide on the stretch to a fine Bogle cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon was next to go close with an effort that flew wide before Preston survived a golden chance at a Leeds corner, the ball trickling wide off Gruev after a Joe Rodon touch.

But Preston still remained a threat when they got forward and the Lilywhites were presented with a fine chance in the 75th minute when Darlow was judged to have handled the ball outside the box as he looked to punch clear a cross.

Whiteman stood up to take the free kick right on the edge of the box but his powerful effort hit Aaronson's head in the wall and flew over the bar.

Back came Leeds with another rapid attack which again with Piroe firing wide as the crowd called for Patrick Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few minutes later they got their wish, the Whites no 9 and Isaac Schmidt brought on as Gnonto and Aaronso were taken off with ten minutes left.

News then emerged that Plymouth Argyle had equalised against Sheffield United, noticeably raising the noise levels inside Elland Road.

Leeds United v Preston North End: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford.