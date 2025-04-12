Major Sheffield United slip hands Leeds United earlier potential automatic promotion date

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United were beaten at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds moved five clear of third place on Saturday afternoon with victory over Preston North End at Elland Road. The Whites' two early goals, either side of Kaine Kesler-Hayden's equaliser, ensured Leeds went back to the top of the Championship table.

However, it was at Home Park where the most consequential game of the Championship promotion race played out. Chris Wilder's Blades went a goal up courtesy of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's curling opener but conceded two late goals to relinquish their grip on the game, slipping five points behind Leeds and Burnley with just four games of the campaign remaining.

When could Leeds be promoted?

It means Sheffield United's maximum final point tally this season is 95, seven more than Leeds currently have. Should Leeds win each of their next three fixtures, the team will be automatically promoted before the final day at Plymouth on May 3. Due to the Whites' superior goal difference, two wins and a draw will also likely be enough to guarantee Leeds' place in the Premier League next season.

Naturally, if Sheffield United slip up further, Leeds' possible promotion date will be brought forward once more.

The Blades still have Burnley to play on Easter Monday, hours after Leeds host Stoke City at Elland Road which could prove a decisive afternoon in the automatic promotion race.

