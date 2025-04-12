Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder appeared to lose his cool following the final whistle as the Blades were beaten late on at Plymouth Argyle.

Wilder's side gave up a first-half lead at Home Park to record their third consecutive defeat in the space of a week, losing significant ground in the Championship promotion race.

As Leeds United were celebrating with a customary post-match lap of honour at Elland Road having beaten Preston North End 2-1, Wilder gave his players a dressing down on the pitch after Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani's late strikes for Plymouth turned the tables on Sheffield United.

Upon making his way from the field, Wilder approached Mustapha Bundu and Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi, appearing to take issue with the two players celebrating relegation-threatened Argyle's victory at the Blades' expense.

Wilder was shepherded away from the Plymouth men as more players and staff members became involved in the heated discussion, which boiled over in the tunnel with pushing and shoving between members of both teams.

"Absolutely nothing, really," Wilder told Sky Sports about the incident during his post-match interview. "They're celebrating a big win, and they're coming off, and unfortunately, our supporters are in the stand right next to the tunnel.

"I spoke to their manager, good as gold, and he understands the situation just as much as I do, and the referee, and the assessor. Emotions run high in a game of football, which I've always said, especially for their boys as well, because it's a huge win for them.

"I'm sure if we won the game today, then that would have made it double difficult for them to stay in division. So, they give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the division, and we've given up another massive opportunity to get in touch and close the gap, to to Leeds United and Burnley," Wilder added.

Seven points from Leeds' last four games will all but guarantee promotion back to the Premier League due to the Whites' superior goal difference over Wilder's Blades.