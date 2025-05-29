Decision confirmed on 17 Premier League players - Leeds United could sign them for free this summer

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United and other Premier League clubs have published their retained lists in recent weeks.

This summer looks set to be an exciting one across the Premier League and Leeds United will expect to play a big part. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described the upcoming transfer window as the biggest in decades at Elland Road, with money to be spent strengthening Daniel Farke’s squad for their top-flight return.

Other big-money moves are already being lined up throughout the Premier League but with June now just days away, clubs must first get their own house in order and retained lists are being published regularly. Leeds got theirs out early due to the Championship season ending almost four weeks ago, and now top-flight rivals are starting to follow.

Those lists will be of interest to Leeds, given they could theoretically sign released players for free this summer - there have already been reports surrounding one confirmed exit. And so the YEP has rounded up every confirmed Premier League summer departure below.

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Arsenal

1. Jorginho

Position: Midfielder | Current club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Centre-back | Current club: Brentford

2. Ben Mee

Position: Centre-back | Current club: Brentford | Getty Images

Position: Right-back | Current club: Crystal Palace

3. Joel Ward

Position: Right-back | Current club: Crystal Palace | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Everton

4. Asmir Begovic

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Everton | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Everton

5. Joao Virginia

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Everton | Getty Images

Position: Right-back | Current club: Everton

6. Ashley Young

Position: Right-back | Current club: Everton | Getty Images

