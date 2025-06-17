Leeds United will soon be able to map out their 2025/26 Premier League season.

Leeds United are still basking in the glory of their Championship title win and will soon be back playing Premier League football, following a two-year hiatus.

Relegation in 2023 spelled the end of a three-year top-flight stint in which they went from a ninth-place finish under Marcelo Bielsa to second-bottom under Sam Allardyce. But in two Championship seasons under Daniel Farke, they racked up 190 points and after securing automatic promotion in April, excitement has been building.

This summer looks set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory as Leeds enter their most important transfer window in decades, while a number of high-profile friendlies will be watched eagerly. But another key milestone for fans is the release of their 2025/26 Premier League fixtures, and the YEP has all the key information on that below.

When are the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League are set to release the entire 2025/26 fixture schedule at 9am UK time on Wednesday June 18. The entire 380-game list will be published at once, offering Leeds fans a chance to roughly map out their entire campaign.

Dates will also be provisionally announced, albeit these are subject to change throughout the course of the season due to broadcast selections, FA and Carabao Cup progression, European competition and other unforeseen circumstances. But fans will be able to see every game in order from the opening weekend right through to May, including that busy festive period.

Those of a Leeds persuasion will likely be looking out for highly anticipated games against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while also highlighting pockets in which they hope Farke’s side can rack up enough points to survive. Fans will be able to view the list across various platforms from 9am on Wednesday morning and the YEP will be right across the Whites’ 2025/26 schedule, bringing plenty of reaction and analysis.

When does the 2025/26 Premier League season start?

Following on from Wednesday’s fixture release, Leeds fans will be able to look forward to what many hope will be a high profile opening game. And that will be due to take place around two months later.

The 2025/26 Premier League season starts on the weekend of Saturday August 16, albeit fixtures will be spread over the entire weekend and broadcasters could bring one clash forward to the Friday evening. Sky Sports recently announced a deal to show 215 games across the campaign, with at least four matches per week to be broadcast live.

Leeds have a recent history of being picked as part of a marquee opening-weekend fixture, having been put up against then-Premier League champions Liverpool following their last promotion in 2020. That dramatic game ended in a 4-3 defeat but saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side explode back into the top-flight.

Bielsa’s side lost 5-1 at old rivals Manchester United on the opening weekend of the following season but kicked off their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Wolves under Jesse Marsch - albeit they were eventually relegated come May. All eyes will be on Wednesday's release to see who is next up.