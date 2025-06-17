Former Leeds United winger Manor Solomon is stranded in Israel following the outbreak of war between the Middle Eastern country and Iran.

The Elland Road loanee has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2025/26 season but recently visited the country of his birth where he married long-term partner Dana Voshina.

Spurs say they are in contact with the player, but a timeline on his return to the United Kingdom is unknown at this stage as Israel and Iran continue to trade deadly missile fire, causing all air traffic to be suspended over the region.

As per The Telegraph, a Tottenham spokesperson said: “We are constantly in regular dialogue with all our players regarding their well-being and welfare.”

It is hoped Solomon will be able to leave Israel sooner rather than later in order to prepare for the beginning of pre-season under new Spurs boss Thomas Frank, who is expected to take a fresh view of his squad and the players available to him since replacing Ange Postecoglou in the dugout.

Leeds have been linked with a permanent move for the player who turns 26 next month and finished last season's Championship campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists for the Whites.

The winger scored Leeds' title-clinching goal away at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign, ensuring United finished top of the table on 100 points, ahead of fellow centurions Burnley on goal difference.

Middle East situation

Tensions remain high in the Middle East with Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeting key Iranian nuclear missile sites, whilst the port cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa have both been struck by Iran's air-to-ground ballistics.