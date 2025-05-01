Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could be crowned Championship winners this weekend but Saturday’s trip to Home Park will be no walkover.

Plymouth Argyle won’t be rolling out the red carpet for title contenders Leeds United this weekend as head coach Miron Muslic aims to sign off the season with another memorable Championship scalp.

Leeds head to Home Park on Saturday as Championship leaders and know victory over Plymouth will keep them above Burnley, earning what many believe is a deserved league title. Automatic promotion was confirmed less than two weeks ago and Daniel Farke’s side have been in rampant form, beating Stoke City and Bristol City to an aggregate score of 10-0.

Thousands of fans will head down to the south coast this weekend, ticket in hand or not, for what they expect will be a coronation but despite confirming plans for their visitors’ possible title celebrations, Plymouth will have other ideas. The Pilgrims have actually done Leeds a favour or two this season - not least against Sheffield United last month - thanks in part to an incredible home record against top sides.

Plymouth have hosted nine of the current top 10 at Home Park this season and lost only once, a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Burnley in January. But they are unbeaten against teams currently sat between third and 10th, winning six of those eight and taking 20 points from a possible 27 at 2.2 points-per-game - form that, in isolation, would be good enough for automatic promotion.

Plymouth’s incredible home record vs top teams is a warning for Leeds United

“There is always something to play for,” Muslic said of this weekend’s final-day meeting with Leeds. “We play for our colours, we play for this badge, we play for our supporters, that's how you show respect. In the end it was not enough for us to provide enough games to reach the big goal of staying up, but you always have something to play for, as we did this last week.

“I know the challenge will be bigger now with Leeds, but if you just look back a couple of weeks, the performances against Norwich, against Sheffield United, against Coventry - also, by the way, very strong teams - we still managed to perform and we still managed to win the game. We will not roll out the red carpet for Leeds United. We will give a proper fight.

“It felt like Home park is a fortress and this is exactly the mindset we have for this last game. It wont be easy but actually, everything was hard this season so we’re used to these obstacles and challenges. Why not one more time, go all in for green and white?”

Plymouth will be without midfielder Darko Gyabi for Saturday’s final-day fixture, with the midfielder ineligible against parent club Leeds, where he looks set to return this summer following the expiration of his season-long loan. Defender Nikola Katic and midfielder Jordan Houghton are also doubts, having picked up recent injuries.

