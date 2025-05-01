Leeds United will end what could be a Championship-winning season with the weekend’s clash at Plymouth Argyle - but four men are out of Saturday’s contest for which five more are doubts.

Leeds know that a win at Plymouth would realistically seal them the Championship title due to their far superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley.

The Whites and Clarets remain locked together on 97 points but Leeds have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front.

Burnley host Millwall on the final day but it realistically means that any Whites win will cap their promotion-winning season with with the title.

Second-bottom Plymouth, meanwhile, are all but already relegated due to being three points from safety but with a minus 36 goal difference.

Leeds are heading for the Premier League and the Pilgrims are heading for League One and the two sides will now lock horns in the final game of the season.

There are, though, nine men now out or doubtful for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps.

Brendan Galloway - out Plymouth's Zimbabwe international defender Galloway suffered a season-ending leg injury in January and required surgery on the upper part of his leg.

Matthew Sorinola - out Pilgrims defender Sorinola suffered a season ending thigh injury in last month's clash against Swansea City.

Darko Gyabi - out Young Whites midfielder Gyabi is coming to the end of a second season-long loan spell at Plymouth and is ineligible against his parent side.

Pascal Struijk - out The foot injury that Whites centre-back Struijk suffered in last month's clash at Luton Town ended his season as he suffered a fracture.

Nikola Katic - doubt On loan from Zurich, Plymouth's Bosnia and Herzegovina loanee defender Katic played on through a dead leg in Saturday's win at Preston but was eventually forced off in the 68th minute. It remains to be seen if he is fit to face the Whites.